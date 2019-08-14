Rafael Devers, Ted Williams the only Red Sox players ever to reach this historic mark

Rafael Devers' 2019 season has been nothing short of incredible.

It seems nearly every day the 22-year-old is making Red Sox history in one way or another, and that again is the case following Wednesday's game vs. the Indians. Devers smacked his 25th home run of the season in Cleveland, one day after going 6-for-6 with four doubles (which never has been done in MLB history).

That 25th homer makes him the only Red Sox player not named Ted Williams (1939) to have a 40-double, 25-HR season before age 23. Not bad company to be in. . .

After notching four doubles last night and a home run today, Rafael Devers joins Ted Williams (1939) as the only @RedSox players ever with a 40-double, 25-HR season before turning 23.



The last AL player to do it was Alex Rodriguez in 1996.#DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/uWRb3ZNDPO



— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 14, 2019

Devers also is the youngest player since "Teddy Ballgame" to notch 30 or more RBI in a single month. The red-hot third baseman accomplished that feat in July of this year.

It's been a season Sox fans likely will want to put in their rear-view mirrors, but Devers' breakout campaign at least gives them a reason for optimism about the future.

