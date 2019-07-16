Rafael Devers reacts to Red Sox designating Eduardo Nuñez for assignment

On Tuesday, the reactions from the Red Sox's decision to designate veteran infielder Eduardo Nuñez for assignment are surfacing. First, Nuñez thanked the Red Sox organization for "all the great moments" in Boston.

Rafael Devers, Boston's stud third baseman, expressed surprise at the move on Tuesday. Since Devers entered the majors in 2017, he's had Nuñez as a close friend and veteran presence in the clubhouse.

Rafael Devers on close friend Eduardo Nunez being DFA'd: "It hurts a lot. It's something I wasn't expecting." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 16, 2019

Nuñez, a main component of the 2018 World Series team, was key in mentoring younger players, including Devers and Xander Bogaerts. But Nuñez's lack of production this season made his designation an easy decision for President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski. Nuñez is hitting .228/.243/.548, all career-lows.

Rafael Devers reacts to Red Sox designating Eduardo Nuez for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston