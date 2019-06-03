Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis help Red Sox clean up AL awards for May originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Red Sox turned things around in a big way last month, and they have their two youngest players to thank.

The Red Sox doubled dipped in the American League awards for May, as third baseman Rafael Devers won AL Player of the Month while second baseman Michael Chavis took home AL Rookie of the Month.

You couldn't get these guys out in May.

@Rafael_Devers and @JBell_19 are the Players of the Month. pic.twitter.com/AQknXm8JVk

— MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2019

A couple kids with tons of power.

@MichaelChavis11 and @austinriley1308 are the Rookies of the Month for May. pic.twitter.com/RTbxisZKmq

— MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2019

Devers has been scorching hot over the past few weeks, posting a .351 batting average with eight home runs, 24 RBIs and a 1.021 OPS over 26 games in May.

The 22-year-old is the youngest Red Sox player to win A.L. Player of the Month since the award was introduced in 1974.

Chavis, who turns 24 in August and is older than Devers, has been a revelation since being called up in late April and already has 10 home runs, seven of which came in May. He's the eighth Red Sox player ever to win Rookie of the Year and the last to do so since Andrew Benintendi in August 2017.

Two players on the same team winning these awards in the same year is impressive, but it's not unprecedented: The Sox captured both awards in the same month once before in September 2007, when Jacoby Ellsbury won Rookie of the Month and David Ortiz won Player of the Month.

