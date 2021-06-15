Rafael Devers leads Red Sox over Blue Jays with walk-off hit

WATCH: Devers leads Sox over Blue Jays with walk-off hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox split their four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays with another walk-off victory Monday night.

This time, Rafael Devers was the hero.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through with a game-tying home run, his league-leading 22nd homer of the season. Devers and the Red Sox would respond in the bottom half of the inning.

Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back singles to begin the rally. After a Xander Bogaerts flyout, Devers stepped up to deliver the knockout blow and give the Red Sox a 2-1 win.

Watch:

Forever and Devers pic.twitter.com/VICnFreLjS — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 15, 2021

One of many reasons why the Red Sox third baseman leads the American League in All-Star votes at his position.

Though Devers came through when it mattered most, Nathan Eovaldi was the player of the game for Boston. The right-hander tossed a much-needed gem for the struggling Red Sox rotation, allowing three hits and zero runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Next up for the Red Sox is a matchup with the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.