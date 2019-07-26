Rafael Devers' latest feat leaves Red Sox teammates amazed at slugger's limitless potential

The ball left his bat at 112.1 mph and cleared everything in left field, landing somewhere on Lansdowne Street. He blasted it on the dead pull and could've been excused for flexing. Estimated distance: 451 feet.

Three innings later, Rafael Devers stepped to the plate and smoked one in the same direction. Devers, of course, bats left-handed. His howitzer departed the park at 111 mph. Had it not struck the Engie sign above the Monster, it probably would've found Lansdowne, too. Estimated distance: 437 feet.

So just to recap, Bogaerts pulled a ball as hard and as far as he has in the last four years -- and probably in his career -- and then Devers basically matched him to the opposite field.

That is insane.

That is Rafael Devers.

It's tempting to say we're running out of ways to praise the 22-year-old slugging Red Sox third baseman, but the reality is we've barely found the words to get started.

What he's doing is not normal and we should not for one second take it for granted. With the Red Sox fighting to claim a wild card slot, it's starting to feel like they'll advance as far as the offense takes them. And right now that offense revolves around Devers.

He continued slugging out of the 2-hole in Thursday's 19-3 annihilation of the Yankees, going 2 for 5 with a double and homer. His 231 total bases lead the American League, passing presumptive MVP Mike Trout of the Angels. Trout is slugging over .660. Devers didn't even record his first homer until May 3.

"His bat to ball skills are amazing," said leadoff hitter Mookie Betts in an understatement.

Bogaerts was one of the most hyped prospects in Red Sox history, and it has taken him six years to realize his potential as an all-around offensive force. If the Red Sox could get their act in gear, Bogaerts would deserve serious MVP consideration.

Devers arrived two years ago -- almost to the day, by the way -- and has already matched him. That's no knock on Bogaerts, who blasted two homers on Tuesday, but an acknowledgment that there are now three superstars atop the Red Sox lineup, and Devers might be the best of all of them.

He's hitting .323 with 21 home runs, 81 RBIs and a .945 OPS, numbers on par with Bogaerts' breakout .315-23-80-.975 line.

Devers steps to the plate with one goal, and that is to inflict maximum damage, no matter where he's pitched. He's got Tony Gwynn's hands and Tony C's power. When the ball leaves his bat at anything less than 110 mph, it feels like a win for the opposing pitcher.

"He doesn't miss a barrel," marveled teammate Michael Chavis. "Every time he hits a ball, you're like, that was loud. He's always mad when he lines out. Not everyone can hit .500, Devers. The dude is gifted."

Chavis got one of the first looks at Devers when he came stateside to make his Gulf Coast League debut in 2014. What he saw that day out of the 17-year-old still makes his jaw drop.

"His first at-bat, he hit a backside line drive off the center field wall," Chavis said. "I'm 18 and I'm like, I've never seen somebody do that. To this day, he still does that. He's a grown man-child. You see him go about his business, and you're like, 'Look at that little six-year-old.' And then he swings and you're like, 'Holy (expletive).' That's how it is. He's nice as can be, he's an awesome teammate, and I'm lucky to have him as a teammate."

We've spent so much of 2019 bemoaning its disconnection from 2018 that we haven't truly embraced what in any other season would be the only story in town -- the birth of a superstar. As Chavis noted, Devers still looks like a kid, especially when he smiles goofily and flits around the clubhouse.

But put him in the box, and he's a killer. A couple of years from now, we could be talking about him with the same wonder we applied to Miguel Cabrera 15 years ago. Hell -- we might be talking about him like the Cabrera of 2012 who won an MVP and Triple Crown.

When it comes to Devers, we're just getting started.

"The kid rakes," Chavis said. "He wakes up and he literally rolls out of bed and he's like I'm going to hit .300 today. That's what he does."

