Rafael Devers drives in the tying run in the eighth inning as the Red Sox edge the Reds 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rafael Devers drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Jarren Duran made a game-saving defensive play in the ninth as the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder singled home the tying run before Duran tagged on Devers' fly ball and slid home just ahead of left fielder Stuart Fairchild's throw.

Kenley Jansen retired the Reds in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances. He got a huge assist from Duran, who leaped to get his glove above the center field fence to rob Fairchild of a tying home run.

Jansen's save was his 434th, and he moved ahead of Baltimore' Craig Kimbrel into sole possession of fifth on the career list.

Dominic Smith homered in the fifth inning and Connor Wong doubled home another run in the sixth as Boston overcame a rocky start by Nick Pivetta, who allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer and Elly De La Cruz had a solo shot for Cincinnati, which won the first game of the interleague series 5-2 on Friday night.

The Reds ran themselves out of two more runs. TJ Friedl was thrown out at the plate trying to score on grounder to third base in the fifth inning, and Jake Fraley was caught trying to come home on a dribbler fielded by Wong out in the front of the plate.

Frankie Montas had a solid outing for the Reds, allowing two runs and five hits through six innings with four strikeouts and a walk. Justin Wilson (1-1) was charged with the two Boston runs in the eighth.

Zack Kelly (2-1) got the final out in the seventh inning and picked up the win.

Red Sox: OF Wilyer Abreu was back in the lineup for the first time since June 2. The 24-year-old rookie was sidelined with a right ankle sprain. He had two hits and scored on Saturday.

Reds Left Nick Lodolo is the scheduled starter in the series finale Sunday.

