Rafael Devers' 30th homer a milestone on a couple of fronts for Red Sox

Rafael Devers broke up Jeff Samardjiza's no-hitter at Fenway Park on Wednesday night in a big way.

The Red Sox third baseman sent a line drive into the right-field seats in the sixth inning after the San Francisco Giants right-hander had worked 5 2/3 no-hit innings. It was home run No. 30 for Devers, a career-high for the 22-year-old third baseman, and it gave him and teammate Xander Bogaerts a remarkable distinction.

Bogaerts (31 homers, 50 doubles) and Devers, who also has 50 doubles, are the first teammates to reach the 30-50 mark in the same season in MLB history.

- 30 home runs

- 108 RBI

- 119 runs



Rafael Devers is only 22 years old. pic.twitter.com/ymfSPxS6l1







— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 19, 2019

It also gives the Red Sox three 30-home run hitters (J.D. Martinez has a team-leading 35) and Mookie Betts is closing in on the mark with 28. If Betts (out with a foot injury) can get there, it would be the first Red Sox team with four 30-homer hitters.

Devers tied Butch Hobson (1977) for most homers by a Red Sox third baseman and joins an exclusive group with 30 homers, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored before turning 23:

Rafael Devers is only the 11th player ever with 30+ HR, 100+ RBI, and 100+ runs in a season, all before turning 23 years old:



Rafael Devers

Juan Soto

Miguel Cabrera

Albert Pujols

Alex Rodriguez

Eddie Mathews

Ted Williams

Joe DiMaggio

Hal Trosky

Jimmie Foxx

Mel Ott























— Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 19, 2019

