Rafael Devers' 30th homer a milestone on a couple of fronts for Red Sox

Patrick Dunne
NBC Sports Boston

Rafael Devers broke up Jeff Samardjiza's no-hitter at Fenway Park on Wednesday night in a big way.

The Red Sox third baseman sent a line drive into the right-field seats in the sixth inning after the San Francisco Giants right-hander had worked 5 2/3 no-hit innings. It was home run No. 30 for Devers, a career-high for the 22-year-old third baseman, and it gave him and teammate Xander Bogaerts a remarkable distinction.

Bogaerts (31 homers, 50 doubles) and Devers, who also has 50 doubles, are the first teammates to reach the 30-50 mark in the same season in MLB history.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It also gives the Red Sox three 30-home run hitters (J.D. Martinez has a team-leading 35) and Mookie Betts is closing in on the mark with 28. If Betts (out with a foot injury) can get there, it would be the first Red Sox team with four 30-homer hitters. 

Devers tied Butch Hobson (1977) for most homers by a Red Sox third baseman and joins an exclusive group with 30 homers, 100 RBI and 100 runs scored before turning 23:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Rafael Devers' 30th homer a milestone on a couple of fronts for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next