Rafa Marin: Napoli on verge of completing deal for Real Madrid defender – report

Napoli are on the verge of making their first signing of the Antonio Conte era, as 22-year-old Real Madrid centre-back Rafa Marin is close to agreeing a deal to move to the Stadio Maradona this summer, according to Sky Sport Italia and Gianluca Di Marzio.

Napoli on verge of completing Rafa Marin deal

Sky report that Napoli should close a deal for Marin within the coming hours.

The Spain youth international, who spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan with Alaves in LaLiga, is yet to make a competitive appearance for Madrid’s senior side, but has enjoyed a successful breakout season in the Spanish top flight.

A 6’3 right-footed centre-back, Marin took part in 33 LaLiga matches last season, as well as a further two appearances in the Copa del Rey.

Napoli are keen to add more defensive reinforcements to their ranks and have also explored possible deals for Torino centre-back and Italy international Alessandro Buongiorno, as well as for soon-to-be out of contract Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.