Raequan Williams waived by the Philadelphia Eagles
Raequan Williams was activated for a couple of games during the Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season. Williams has been creeping his way around the Eagles organization trying to gain a permanent spot on the roster.
Unfortunately, Williams was one of the final cuts the Eagles made at the conclusion of the 2021 training camp.
MORE CUTS: ✂️
DE. Matt Leo
G. Sua Opeta
WR. Andre Patton
OL. Ross Pierschbacher
S. Elijah Riley
LB. JaCoby Stevens
DT. Raequan Williams https://t.co/Ud9N18KDfF
— EaglesZone (@FrankFrizzle19) August 31, 2021
Williams has always shown the potential to be able to be a contributor in the National Football League, but needs to put all of the pieces together.
Williams will most likely revert back to the practice squad in Philadelphia.