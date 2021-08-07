Raekwon McMillan suffers torn ACL

The Patriots’ depth at linebacker has taken a hit.

According to multiple reports, Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL at a training camp practice and is out for the 2021 season. McMillan did not practice on Friday.

The Patriots signed McMillan as a free agent in March. McMillan entered the league with the Dolphins in 2017 but tore the ACL in his other knee during his rookie training camp.

He appeared in 29 games with 28 starts for the Dolphins in 2018 and 2019 before the club traded him to Las Vegas last August. McMillan appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders in 2020 with four starts. He recorded a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and 27 total tackles.

McMillan was competing for a spot as a backup linebacker for the Patriots this year.

