Raekwon McMillan returns DeAndre Hopkins fumble for Patriots touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins is usually the player on the Arizona Cardinals with the sure hands.

In the third quarter Monday night, the great wide receiver’s hands betrayed him and he fumbled the ball.

The football wound up with New England’s Raekwon McMillan and he returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Nick Folk hit the PAT and New England had scored 13 straight points en route to a 20-13 lead.

