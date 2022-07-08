Raekwon Davis working hard to build on last season

Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis injured his knee in Week 1 last season, forcing him to miss three games. The Dolphins missed him.

The former second-round draft selection is looking to build on what he did the 13 games of last season after he returned.

“I just keep working until I get what I want,” Davis told Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com. “I keep my head down and I keep working.”

This offseason, Davis did just that. He won a practice jersey award for his work ethic.

“It wasn’t anything special,” Davis said. “Just effort, running to the ball. I’m just an effort guy. That’s it.”

In 14 games his second season, Davis made 28 tackles, five quarterback pressures and half a sack. He wants to improve his pass rush after making none as a rookie.

“You just keep working,” Davis said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

