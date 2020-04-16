The pre-draft process has been turned upside down, due to the pandemic. For prospects, team visits and private workouts have yielded to video chats with multiple teams, on multiple occasions.

Teams can speak to an unlimited number of prospects, up to three times per week for an hour per chat. And Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis told #PFTPM on Thursday that he has heard from multiple teams on multiple occasions as the draft approaches.

According to Davis, the 49ers, Packers, Dolphins, Ravens, and Eagles have been in the most contact with Davis.

Davis believes his best skill is stopping the run, an important attribute even if today’s pass-happy NFL. With plenty of teams trying to control the line of scrimmage and pound a defense into submission, it pays to have linemen who can stop running backs from getting to the second level and beyond.

Raekwon Davis drawing interest from multiple teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk