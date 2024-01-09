Raegan Pebley joins Los Angeles Sparks as general manager

The Los Angeles Sparks hired Raegan Pebley as general manager, replacing Karen Bryant, who will focus solely on the team’s business operations. Pebley briefly played in the WNBA and had a successful 21-year head coaching career in college. She was also recently a TV analyst for the Dallas Wings from 2016-2023 and served on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association board from 2018-2023.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity that Eric Holoman and Karen Bryant have extended me to serve an organization that believes in the transformational impact women’s basketball can have on a community and society,” Pebley said. “The tradition and legacy of the Sparks have played a key role in the current trajectory and growth we are seeing in women’s sports. I am eager to partner with our players, front office, coaching staff and community as we foster a culture where our players are resourced with all the tools they need as they courageously chase the best version of themselves and compete for WNBA championships.”

Pebley will benefit from the work Bryant put into the team last season, and the plan was always to identify a permanent general manager to replace Bryant. Bryant’s time as general manager last season included “assembling a first-class staff led by head coach Curt Miller, signing key veterans in free agency and acquiring multiple first-round picks for our future.”

“We are excited to name Raegan Pebley the General Manager of the LA Sparks,” managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said. “Raegan is an exceptional leader and culture builder. She has deep knowledge of the women’s basketball landscape and brings expertise in player development, talent evaluation, analytics and organizational leadership. I’m looking forward to partnering with her as the Sparks begin the next phase of our build.”

The Sparks hold multiple first-round draft picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire