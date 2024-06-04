Raedyn Bruens turns down Colorado & Miami offers – ‘I’m 100% committed to Rutgers’

For Raedyn Bruens, his weekend commitment to Rutgers football was based on the feeling of home he felt on his official visit. It made for a natural selection for Bruens, who established himself as a top recruit out of Florida coming into his weekend trip to New Jersey.

Bruens held offers from Colorado, Miami, USF, Tulane and West Virginia at the time of his weekend commitment to Rutgers football. He is a three-star recruit who is coming off a season where he had 48 total tackles and eight tackles for a loss as well as two sacks and five quarterback hurries in eight games played.

A 6-foot-4, 241-pound edge from A. Crawford Mosley (Lynn Haven, Florida), Bruens is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 78 edge in the country.

“Rutgers felt like home they treated my whole family like it’s their own,” Bruens told Rutgers Wire. “They showed us nothing but respect and showed they cared about not just me but my family as well. “Once I got around the coaches and the players it kinda just felt like home and I knew it was the place I wanted to be.”

Just days before his trip to Rutgers, Bruens was offered by Miami.

He said he has no official visits planned and his recruitment is shut down.

“I don’t have any other visits lined up,” Bruens said. “I’m 100 percent committed to Rutgers.”

The official visit gave Bruens a chance to connect with the staff as well as the recruits on the trip. He spent a lot of time with Renick Dorilas (a three-star defensive back who committed to Rutgers in late March).

He also spent time with Michael Clayton, who Bruens described as “hilarious.”

“They are all great – everyone on the staff as well as players and their families are like family regardless if you are the best player or worst player,” Bruens said.

Clayton committed to Rutgers over the weekend while on his official visit.

