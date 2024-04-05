Raedyn Bruens is taking an unofficial visit to Rutgers football this weekend

Florida three-star Raedyn Bruens is at Rutgers this weekend for an unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-4, 241-pound Bruens is a member of the class of 2025. He is on an unofficial visit to Rutgers which began on Friday.

His offer in late February from Rutgers was the first from a Power Five program.

He attends Mosley High School (Lynn Haven, Florida). As a junior, he had 48 total tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for a loss.

He is a three-star according per 247Sports, and is ranked as the No. 67 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 125 player in Florida in this recruiting cycle.

In addition to Rutgers, he has been offered by Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, FAU, UMass, South Florida, Troy, Tulane and Western Kentucky.

Following the offer, Bruens talked to Rutgers Wire and shared his feelings about the Big Ten program

“I got on the phone with the head coach the biggest message was F.T.C – F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust (and) CHOP,” Bruens told Rutgers Wire in late February. “I love how when talking they wanted to get to know me before they gave the offer. “They talked about how they won their bowl game and how they are on pace to have some more good seasons.”

