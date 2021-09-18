Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after Wimbledon health scare

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
Newly crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu's Romanian grandmother wanted her to quit tennis for the sake of her health after the 18-year-old retired from her Wimbledon Last 16 match in July with breathing difficulties (AFP/Kena Betancur)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Newly-crowned US Open champion Emma Raducanu's grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis so concerned was she about her health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from her Wimbledon Last 16 match this year.

The 88-year-old Romanian told The Daily Mail her granddaughter's "health is more important (than wealth or fame)."

Fortunately for 18-year-old Briton Raducanu neither her father Ian (son of Niculina) nor Chinese mother Renee took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

Niculina Raducanu -- known to Emma as 'Mamiya' a Romanian term of endearment for grandmothers -- is close to her granddaughter.

She would host Emma twice a year in Bucharest in her apartment whilst she would come to the family's home in England to care for her granddaughter and recount stories about Romania.

However, she was so anxious for Emma after she retired from her clash with Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon she dared broach the subject of retirement with Raducanu's parents.

"I asked her parents if she should quit tennis," Raducanu told the newspaper after they tracked her down at her Bucharest home.

"Because what if something should happen to Emma?"

"Her health is more important (than wealth or fame).

"The court she played on that day had a roof over it because it was raining, and she felt she couldn't breathe."

When it came to last Saturday's US Open final, though, it was the grandmother not the granddaughter who faltered.

"The night she won the U.S. Open (Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3), I couldn't watch because my heart couldn't take it," she said.

"I said to myself: 'This match is going to be a really tough one,' so I decided not to watch it.

"I only found out the news the next day, and I was delighted she was strong and healthy, and that her mind was healthy also -- especially after what happened the last time (at Wimbledon).

"When I talked to my son, I was happy for him.

"He would have been so disappointed if she'd have lost after all the work and resources they'd put into this."

Niculina says she has resisted till now revealing to her neighbours and friends what her Canada-born granddaughter had achieved.

"Of course, I'm very proud of her," she said.

"But I've never told anyone I'm the grandmother of a Grand Slam champion.

"I am a very modest woman, and I don't want people to think I'm bragging. When Emma puts her mind to it, she will get it. She was always a fighter."

pi/

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Raducanu wanted to front campaign to make tennis courts free for all children

    Emma Raducanu is wanted as the face of a campaign to make every public tennis court in the country free to use for children and low-income families.

  • Maria Sharapova on why she invested in home fitness startup Tonal

    Sharapova has also put money in wellness brand Therabody and wearable weights company Bala Bangles.

  • Emma Raducanu watched her US Open final win on her first night back in the UK

    The teenager took part in a round of breakfast TV and radio interviews.

  • Boston’s first woman-of-color mayor in 200 years could be Asian American

    Two women of color have taken the most votes in the mayoral primary election, meaning on Nov. 2 Boston will have for the first time in its history a woman and a person of color occupying the mayor's office. Runoff election results: Tuesday’s primary election saw city councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George taking the top and second-highest votes with Wu leading George by over 11,700 votes, reported WBZ. City councilor Andrea Campbell received 19.7% of the vote to take third place, while Acting Mayor Kim Janey received 19.5% to take the fourth spot.

  • Raducanu back in Britain and in demand after US Open win

    As for top soccer coach Jurgen Klopp, who manages Premier League team Liverpool, he has described her as the “talent of the century.” Emma Raducanu’s life has been turned upside down since winning the U.S. Open title as an 18-year-old qualifier and, nearly a week later, she’s still struggling to get to grips with what has happened. Watching the final for the first time on Thursday — the day she returned to Britain after a whirlwind few days in New York — and trying to relive a few of the moments from her 6-4, 6-3 win over Canadian opponent Leylah Fernandez made it all sink in a bit more.

  • COVID-hit Chinese city tells residents to stay home as holiday starts

    A city in southeast China hit by COVID-19 told residents on Saturday to stay home and closed various venues, as infections spread in the country's latest hotspot during a key holiday travel season. The government of Xiamen, in a series of notices, told residents not to leave home unnecessarily, closed parks, scenic spots and sports venues, and halted mass activities including tours, fairs and performances. The measures - short of a full lockdown - came on the first of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, a peak travel season across China.

  • India breaks its vaccination record in 'birthday gift' to Modi

    India gave a record 22.6 million vaccinations on Friday, three times the average daily total during the past month, as some states organised special inoculation drives on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The health minister called the vaccine milestone a birthday gift for Modi, who turned 71 and was criticised heavily for India's dramatic rise in infections and deaths in April and May. "Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers," Modi said on Twitter.

  • Hate attacks are up in Orange County, with a huge increase against Asian Americans, new report says

    Hate-motivated attacks that did not rise to the level of a crime — known as hate incidents — increased by 69%, driven largely by an 19-fold increase in attacks on Asians.

  • 'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media

    Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement. U.S. President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China's growing assertiveness. The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.

  • Costco’s Massive Pumpkin Pies Are Back—But Pricier Than In The Past

    Three whole pounds of pumpkin pie goodness.

  • Hong Kong proposes SPAC listings, restricts to professional investors

    Hong Kong will only allow large blank-cheque companies that raise at least HK$1 billion (US$128 million) to list on its main board and ban retail investors from buying these so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), according to proposed rule changes by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX). In a consultation paper issued on Friday, the bourse operator proposed a range of tough criteria for SPACs listings, including requiring target companies to meet its normal listing requireme

  • Thousands of Haitian migrants forced to gather under Texas bridge

    According to reports from the U.S. Border Patrol, more than 9,000 migrants, primarily from Haiti who’ve been affected by a […] The post Thousands of Haitian migrants forced to gather under Texas bridge appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Money Heist' to 'Lucifer'

    "Lucifer" recently returned for its final season and quickly became Netflix's most popular show of the week.

  • Ex-Hampton police officer convicted of DUI; plans to appeal to Circuit Court

    A former Hampton police officer was convicted of DUI last week after being found unresponsive at the wheel of a stopped car earlier this year. Tre’Quan Nunnally, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all suspended. General District Court Judge W. Parker Councill — a retired Suffolk jurist appointed to the case — also suspended Nunnally’s driver’s license for 12 months, gave him a year’s ...

  • Unpaid state pension: 'I'm disgusted by delays'

    Thousands of people who have turned 66 have not been paid their state pensions and they are furious.

  • A wave of armed robberies along Melrose Avenue highlights bigger problem

    A string of armed robberies in a popular shopping district highlights a rise this year in the number of robberies involving guns.

  • Pinch-hitter pitcher Gausman sac fly in 11th, SF tops Braves

    Kevin Gausman heard the boos when he stepped into the batter’s box, realizing right away the fans had no idea the Giants were down to their last options with no position players left. “Oh man, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire career,” Gausman said. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.

  • Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal in Palace stroll

    Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal as the Senegal star inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent his side top of the Premier League on Saturday.

  • Royal fans spot sweet family photo in Prince William's office

    Our hearts just melted

  • Melinda Gates Just Threw Her Daughter, Jennifer, a Wedding Shower

    The 25-year-old medical school student is engaged to equestrian Nayel Nassar.