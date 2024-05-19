Raducanu withdraws from French Open qualifying

Emma Raducanu has played only once at the French Open, reaching the second round in 2022 [Getty Images]

Britain's Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week's French Open qualifying.

The 21-year-old, who won the US Open title in 2021, remains third alternate for the main draw at Roland Garros.

No reason has been given for her withdrawal.

Qualifying starts on Monday and the French Open begins on 26 May.

Raducanu was not awarded a wildcard for the clay-court Grand Slam.

She has not played since losing in the first round of the Madrid Open in April.

After her straight-set defeat by Argentine qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle, Raducanu said she was "mentally and emotionally exhausted".

She is ranked 212 in the world, having dropped to 303 following wrist and ankle operations last year.