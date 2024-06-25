Raducanu sweeps past Stephens at Eastbourne

Britain's Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard for Wimbledon [Getty Images]

Emma Raducanu continued her Wimbledon preparations with an assured victory over fellow former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens at Eastbourne.

The 21-year-old Briton said on Monday she had "rekindled" her love of tennis.

And that was evident as she claimed an emphatic second-set bagel to wrap up a 6-4 6-0 win in front of a packed centre court.

"It was a very close set and I was down quite a bit the whole way through," Raducanu said.

"It took a lot to hit through her but I managed to figure it out in the second set."

She will now play world number five Jessica Pegula, who is fresh from winning her fifth WTA Tour title at the Berlin Open on Sunday.

