Radoslaw Majecki extends his contract until 2028

AS Monaco are delighted to announce the extension of Radoslaw Majecki's contract. The 24-year-old Polish goalkeeper is now tied to the club until June 2028.

After arriving from Legia Warsaw in the winter of 2020 and spending last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, Radoslaw Majecki played an active role in the club’s results in the second half of the 2023-24 season, contributing to the return to the Champions League, finishing 2nd in Ligue 1..

At the start of January, his match against RC Lens in the Coupe de France, crowned by a successful penalty shoot-out that gave his side victory, launched his season in the best possible way.

Sept clean sheets en 12 apparitions

In Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the 1.93m keeper has a positive record of 9 wins and 2 draws from 12 games (1 defeat), 7 of which have been clean sheets (against Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes, Brest, Lille, Montpellier and Nantes).

Over this period, the native of Starachowice (Poland) has the second-highest save percentage in Ligue 1 (80%) and can continue to put all his qualities to good use for the Rouge & Blanc Daghe Radek!

