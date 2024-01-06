Radio host Trey Elling: Texas should want to return both five-star QBs

Some of Texas faithful are ready to move on from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Those in that contingent of fans aren’t convincing one college football analyst.

Texas Sports Unfiltered’s Trey Elling doesn’t think losing Ewers is in any way positive. He shared why he wants both Ewers and Arch Manning to return.

“I can’t think of a scenario where I don’t want Quinn back starting next season with Arch starting as the backup, or maybe you make it an open competition. But Quinn Ewers is going to win that job though, guys. We’ve seen Arch Manning for two games. What, two of five (completions), had some nice runs in one game and the other game he was essentially kneeling the clock out in that Big 12 championship game. So I know we’re excited. You should be excited. Future does feel bright at the quarterback position, especially with the recruitment of Trey Owens. KJ Lacey is going to be coming in a couple years as well, but the grass is not always greener.”

Texas is no stranger to the grass is always greener mentality. On the heels of a breakout performance in the Alamo Bowl by backup quarterback Casey Thompson, Longhorns faithful did their best to rush veteran quarterback Sam Ehlinger off the field. We all know how that went, and we learned you probably shouldn’t take too much stock in big plays made in the Alamo Bowl.

Elling went on to discuss what a good position Texas is in with Ewers at quarterback.

“Don’t neglect to appreciate what you have right now. And Texas has a very special quarterback right now who may very well come back for one more season.”

If Texas starts the year as a preseason top five program it will be because they return an experienced, proven and productive player at quarterback in Quinn Ewers. And while Manning will have his opportunity to build a legacy and maybe earn a statue outside Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, this team needs Ewers if it wants to compete for a title in 2024.

There are some #Texas fans who are READY TO MOVE ON from Quinn Ewers.@courtesywave CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! Do you agree with Trey? 🤘 pic.twitter.com/82GCJO6kZZ — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) January 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire