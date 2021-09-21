Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns this year with bigger show
In celebration of the return, the Rockettes are bringing back their Instagram live dance class, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
Sha’Carri Richardson responded to comments by retired Olympian Usain Bolt, who told The New York Post his fellow sprinter should […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt’s comments on persona appeared first on TheGrio.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
After impressing Hornets coaches at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, they signed him to the team Monday.
Dabo Swinney announced the news Monday night.
The Detroit Lions had a lead at halftime, but could not keep Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers in check, losing, 35-17, on Monday night.
Wins on the road against top 10 opponents have pushed Oregon and Iowa near the top of the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.
Bryson DeChambeau's coach said his player wants the beef with U.S. Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka to end.
One quarterback who won Super Bowls with the Broncos wants to own a piece of the team. The team, meanwhile, wants the other quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Broncos to want to own a piece of the team. John Elway reportedly wants in on Broncos ownership. The Broncos reportedly want Peyton Manning [more]
NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers face a 1.5-miler, a superspeedway and a road course in the Round of 12. Where can each driver contend for a win?
In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today. Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on the NFL record for career passing yardage, and he’s likely to break it when he returns to New England in two weeks on Sunday Night Football. Brady currently has 79,859 career passing yards, meaning he needs exactly 500 yards to break the all-time record of 80,358 yards, [more]
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week. According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last [more]
Reds rookie TJ Friedl homered in his second MLB at-bat, his first career hit, but it was a gesture from Mookie Betts that left him stunned.
Isaiah Thomas reportedly is working out for the Warriors this week, and he's already in the Bay Area.
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
Here's a look at where the Red Sox stand in our updated MLB power rankings as they enter the homestretch of the 2021 regular season.
Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 3, including a rookie receiver off to an amazing start.