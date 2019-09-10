Radio caller claims to have been involved in incident with Sixers' Mike Scott, shares his side

A man who claims he was one of the tailgaters involved in an altercation Sunday with Sixers forward Mike Scott called in Tuesday to The Mike Missanelli Show.

Earlier in the day, 97.5 The Fanatic's Farzetta & Tra In The Morning show aired audio that they said preceded the incident with Scott. In the recording, a man shouted vulgar insults at fans wearing opposing jerseys.

The caller, purporting to be the man in that recording, said of Scott, "Nobody knew he was an NBA player. The minute we found out he was an NBA player, you want to talk about hearts sunk, grown men with tears in their eyes."

When asked by Missanelli whether any racial slurs were used, the caller said, "It's been coming out that it has. There's a lot of us there. I want to say no, but I would probably be justified in saying yeah, someone did, yes."

PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck reported that tailgaters had directed racial slurs in Scott's direction, citing witnesses at the scene.

A Sixers spokesperson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the team is not treating the incident as a disciplinary matter.

