Radio call as Tom Brady breaks Bills’ hearts again … in overtime

The Buffalo Bills had rallied to force overtime. They had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pinned at their 6-yard line.

Tom Brady wouldn’t do it to the Bills once again, would he?

Of course, he would and of course, he did.

The GOAT led a 94-yard drive that culminated with a 58-yard pass to Breshad Perriman for a touchdown and a 33-27 victory for Tampa Bay over Buffalo on Sunday.

The winning play was the 700th TD pass of Brady’s remarkable NFL career and came on a third-and-3.

It also was the only time Brady targeted Perriman in the entire game.

The radio call:

As called on Buccaneers radio: pic.twitter.com/fmglhCIFGc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 13, 2021

The GOAT is 33-3 against the Bills, who have not defeated Brady in 10 years.

The winning play spoiled a comeback that saw Buffalo rally from 21 down and score 17 points in less than 9 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Mess with the GOAT and you wind up with the horns.