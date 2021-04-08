Radim Zohorna with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

The Telegraph

Justin Rose had not played for five weeks because of a back injury and instead of competitive golf prepared by sitting in his trophy room visualising how he would play Augusta National. Yet even in his wildest fantasies, he would not have envisaged shooting a seven-under 65 to take a four-shot lead. And Rose would surely have required hallucinogenics to picture playing the last 11 holes in nine-under on a day when the Masters did not so much as bite back as brutally devour so many big names. Dustin Johnson a 74, Rory McIlroy a 76, Lee Westwood a 78. It verged on carnage. But Rose hit the treacherous fast and firm layout running and by the end was in full sprint, with one of the great stretches in British golf history. Yes, it was only Thursday, but that closing three hours should always be recalled. The 40-year-old was two-over after seven holes and seemingly highly unlikely to trouble the clubhouse leaders, American Brian Harmon and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. There followed the full Rose bloomage. Masters 2021, first round leaderboard in full The 2013 US Open champion caught a break on the par-five eighth, when his approach bounced kindly off the left before coming to rest within 15 feet. Rose holed for an eagle and proceeded to soar. His tee-shot to four feet on the famous par-three 12th was class, his approach to kick-in distance on the 17th probably even better. Rose was in the zone, a zone nobody else came close to entering all day. “I guess the good news is I don’t know what happened, and that’s often when you play your best golf,” he said. “You get into that nice bit of flow or whatever we look for. I didn’t panic - that was the most important thing. Obviously being two over through seven I still knew even though I saw a few red numbers on the board I still knew that this was a day not to play yourself out of the tournament. “The course had a lot of teeth to it, the pins were relatively fair so good golf shots were rewarded if you were able to hit them. Listen, to be nine-under from my last 11 , you can never quite see that coming here. You have to respect this course so much more now then you had to five months ago..” Didn’t they just. Remember, remember the gift of November. The green jackets certainly did as they set up the National in brutal fashion to exact pay-back for the 2020 Masters . From very soft to very very hard. Alister MacKenzie’s creation bit huge chunks out of some of the game’s biggest names on a first day when a US Open broke out in Georgia. McIlroy’s worst opening to this major featured him hitting his father with an errant shot on the seventh. And they say in golf that Pa is your friend. The consolation for McIlroy was that he was not alone in his Masters mediocrity. Johnson, trying to become just the fourth reigning champion to defend the Augusta title successfully, double-bogeyed the last. “Obviously, that stings, but I’ll go to the range and hit a few balls,” Johnson said. “The conditions are definitely different from November.” Pros are minded to be respectful about the playing conditions at Augusta - the green jackets are not known for their liberal attitudes towards freedom of speech - but a few could not resist but point out that the putting surfaces might be a tad OTT. Credit to the Welshman, Ian Woosnam, for managing to see out his round, never mind for scoring 76. On the 30th anniversary of his Masters victory, the 63-year-old considered walking in after the 11th because of a groin injury. “I'm playing on one leg , plus I haven't had a scorecard in my hand for 18 months,” Woosnam said. “So I’m pretty damned pleased really.” But there were not too many smiling. After his back-to-back runner up placings at Bay Hill and The Players last month, Westwood carried so many hopes of finally furnishing his CV with that missing major, but now a made cut seems an achievement. Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion matched McIlroy’s 76 and bizarrely willed for the challenge to be even more arduous. "I'm not going to come here and say, ‘oh, the greens were too fast or too firm’ or something like that,” Garcia said. “No, I think the Masters with good weather should be played like this. I would actually love to see the fairways play faster. You know, it seems like the fairways are soft and you're even getting mud balls even though there hasn't been any rain. If I'm getting picky, that would be the only thing. But other than that, I thought this is the way the course should be played.” Paul Casey had led the English challenge with a 73, while Ian Poulter had a rollercoaster experience, going from one-under through five holes, to five-over after 12 holes, to two-over by the end. Regardless how harsh the examination, there are always those who find a way through the carnage to post an impressive number, with Harman, the diminutive left-hander, highlighting that when the balls are running as freely as this, Augusta is not necessarily a bomber’s paradise. The day began with Lee Elder, the first black to play in the Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter. Elder, 86, was not well enough to take a swing, but raised his driver to acknowledge the heartwarming cheers, bit his lip to hold back the wave of emotion, then sat down. "I think that having Lee there was the right thing to do, a nice thing to do," Nicklaus said.