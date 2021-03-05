A radical new overtime rule has been proposed in the NFL and it would force teams to make tough calls

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Lauletta
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

  • A new overtime proposal could shake up the NFL.

  • According to the proposal, one team would pick the starting yard line, and the other team picks offense or defense.

  • The goal is to lessen the impact of the coin toss on deciding the game.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

NFL overtime could be getting another revamp.

According to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, the Baltimore Ravens plan to propose a new take on the NFL overtime period that could go a long way in cutting the advantage of winning the opening coin toss.

The Ravens proposal is based on the "spot and choose" concept, where one team will pick the spot of the ball to start the extra period, and the other team will decide if they'd prefer to play offense or defense from that spot.

The effect of the change is to minimize the impact of the coin toss. As overtime is currently set up, the team winning the game toss will almost always choose possession, as it gives their team the chance to win the game without giving their opponents another possession. With the spot and choose approach, both teams have a hand in their overtime fate.

Once the ball is spotted and possession is set, there are two proposed ways to finish out the game. Under one proposal, the game would go to sudden death, with the first team to score winning, played for a maximum of 10 minutes of extra time. In another proposal, the additional period would last for seven minutes and 30 seconds but instead would be played out in its entirety, rather than the game ending on a score.

According to Florio, a team's own 13-yard line is believed to be the break-even point for spotting the ball. Any further downfield, and the second team is more likely to take possession and further pinned against their own end zone, and the second team would likely elect to defend.

Given that the theoretical break-even point is already known, overtime might become predictable once again even with the new rule. But even if the 13-yard line became the de facto starting point for teams, there'd likely be some game-specific adjustments made.

A low-scoring game played in terrible weather might see a team opt to put the ball at the 25- or 30-yard line and dare the opposition to score. Meanwhile, if a team is playing against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they could choose to pin the ball back inside the five-yard line and force Andy Reid to either give them the ball or take possession at their own end zone. Effectively, the start of overtime is turned into a game of chicken between head coaches.

Regardless of how teams elected to use the potential new rule, it would undoubtedly work to make overtime as it's currently constructed fairer if adopted.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Mahomes has no words for Drake mentioning him on new song

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responds to Drake mentioning his contract on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

  • Report: Three NFL officials will not return

    The NFL announced Friday the hiring of Maia Chaka as the second woman and first Black woman among the NFL’s on-field officials. That means at least one official from last season won’t return. Football Zebras reports the number so far is three as officials Ruben Fowler, Tom Symonette and Bart Longson will not return to [more]

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: After J.J. Watt signing, is Arizona the new free-agent hotspot destination?

    Matt Harmon runs through the latest round of the NFL rumor mill including whether J.J. Watt's addition by the Cardinals will make Arizona a more enticing option for pass-catchers on the open market.

  • Maia Chaka Becomes NFL's 1st Black Female Offical: 'I've Just Been Grinding for So Long at This'

    Seven years ago, Maia Chaka was handpicked to participate in the NFL’s Officiating Development Program. And because Black women are resilient, magical beings, she’s now making history as the first Black woman to join the league’s officiating roster.

  • Kaley Cuoco says she was 'freaking out' after 'The Big Bang Theory' ended because she'll never have that salary or cast again

    The 35-year-old actress played Penny on all 12 seasons of the CBS sitcom, which wrapped in May 2019.

  • As Hollywood continues to cast straight actors in LGBTQ roles, the LGBTQ community is paying the price

    Some mental health experts say LGBTQ youth and members of the trans community may feel shame and anxiety when watching straight actors play LGBTQ characters.

  • Stephen Colbert Is Hosting a LORD OF THE RINGS Cast Reunion

    Alamo Drafthouse has announced a massive The Lord of the Rings cast reunion celebrating the film's 20th anniversary. Stephen Colbert will host. The post Stephen Colbert Is Hosting a LORD OF THE RINGS Cast Reunion appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tom Brady's hilarious reply to Colin Cowherd poking fun at Baker Mayfield seeing a UFO

    Baker Mayfield claimed he saw a UFO fall out of the sky, and that somehow led to Tom Brady exchanging a hilarious barb with Colin Cowherd.

  • 'Chaos Walking': Daisy Ridley on her first post-'Star Wars' release — and why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is 'historical'

    Ridley and screenwriter Patrick Ness explain the relevance of the sci-fi thriller's gender politics and hopefulness. "I just think it ticks a lot of boxes."

  • Here's how Jaylen Brown reacted to LeBron James calling him 'underappreciated'

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown received a special compliment from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James during the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday night.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen reveals 'incredibly awkward' experience with fellow Golden Globe nominees

    Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and discussed the downside to virtual Golden Globe Awards.

  • Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

    The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace. Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday.

  • In Las Vegas, this hot dog cart is one of the few things that's sacred

    Patrons love the hot dogs so much, South Point had to put a limit on the number they could buy at one time: three.

  • Amazon Is Looking Tempting on the Long Side

    Amazon has come off its highs, but is trading down into support while high-growth tech gets hit harder. Let's look at the chart.

  • Minnesota court rules judge must reconsider third-degree murder charge in George Floyd case

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a lower court must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is due to go on trial next week for the death of George Floyd last May. Chauvin's trial was due to begin with jury selection in Minneapolis on Monday but that could be delayed as Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court must now weigh again reinstating the third-degree murder charge. Chauvin already faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, as well as a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

  • Aaron Rodgers still has “a competitive drive for excellence”

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still motivated to be the best. Rodgers said in an Instagram appearance this week that he is as motivated as ever to succeed in everything he does, on and off the field. “We have to have something inside us that drives us,” Rodgers said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I [more]

  • Former Real Housewives Star Kelly Bensimon Is Now Doing Big Numbers As a Realtor

    She's reportedly sold $50 million worth of property just in 2021

  • Cuomo's fall from grace should be a wake up call for the media that pumped him up during the pandemic

    Cuomo's nursing home coverup was always in plain sight, but a fawning media mostly let him get away with it until now.

  • Sean Baker’s New Short Is a Gritty, ’70s-Inspired, High-Fashion New York Throwback — Watch

    Baker directs an ode to glam in grimy New York in this short for Khaite's fall/winter collection.

  • 2021 Kia Soluto: The pros and cons

    The Kia Soluto represents the South Korean carmaker’s foray into a segment lorded over by the bestselling car in the land, the Toyota Vios. Known as the Pegas in China, the Soluto appears ready, and willing and able to mix it up with its more established counterparts. So does this compact car deserve to be your next purchase? We take a look at the 2021 Kia Soluto’s pros and cons for your informed car buying decision. Pros 1. It's mighty affordable The 2021 Soluto—a 2019 carryover—offers buyers four different trims to choose from: LX MT, LX AT, EX MT, and EX AT, priced from PHP665,000 to 755,000. Clearly, the car is plenty affordable, suiting the needs of many first time and entry level car buyers. 2. (Slightly) Above-average interior furnishings The Soluto's cabin is designed to deliver 'All Kinds Of Wow,' as the carmaker describes it. Meanwhile, a dashboard design characterized by circles—starting with the rotary AC switches, 360-degree rotating airducts (EX variants only), and contemporary-looking instrument panel—radiate a homey, organic feel for all of the vehicle’s occupants. A 2.8-inch LCD cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible audio system, and steering-wheel-installed audio remote control provide added ease of use for the Soluto’s many features and functions. 3. Spacious for its size Though it appears small at first glance, the 2570mm wheelbase provides ample spaciousness for both front and rear occupants alike. Comfy seating for five is provided by the clever interior design that allows for plenty of room to stretch, even for full-size adults. In addition, the vehicle’s front wheel drive setup ensures that there’s no hump in the middle that leaves rear center passengers in uncomfortable seating positions during travel. 4. Excellent ride quality The Soluto undercarriage is supported by a MacPherson Strut and H-Type subframe at the front and a V-Beam-coupled torsion beam axle at the rear. All these add up to a ride quality unmatched by most of its peers, even a few of the more expensive ones. Granted, the supple ride may not be to anyone’s tastes, so make sure you test drive the car thoroughly before you decide to buy. 5. A stylish face The Soluto’s sheetmetal isn’t really meant to be jaw-dropping, nor does it need to. Though it doesn’t call a lot of attention to itself, the façade, characterized by Kia’s signature Tiger Nose, is pretty enough for the purpose. For a daily driver, the Soluto front possesses above-average looks, and that’s already more than you can ask for at this price range. Cons 1. It’s entry-level to the core The Soluto doesn’t really have that many contemporary features to speak of, and the Toyota Vios has it beat in a lot of areas. Of course, the Soluto is cheaper than its more popular counterpart, so if you’re willing to trade off some creature comforts for affordability, the Soluto is easily the compact car for you. 2. Boring silhouette Unfortunately, the Soluto’s likable front doesn’t extend to the rest of its exterior. The sides look dated and bland, and the rear is downright uninspiring. Yay or nay? As mentioned, you can’t really ask for more from the Soluto considering the price. At numbers that are more than a couple hundred thousand pesos under a mil, the Soluto is as good as it gets. It’s a humble first car to own for sure, but for its intended purpose as an entry level daily driver, there’s no reason to be ashamed about it, keeping in mind that you can always upgrade down the line. Photos from Kia Also read: 2020 Kia Soluto: The 4 variants in detail Old against new: 2nd gen vs 3rd gen Kia Picanto