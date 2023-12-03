Radford outlasts defensive duel with Graham in 22-10 state semifinal win

Dec. 3—CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Graham High School's football team played lights-out defense during Saturday's VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football game with Radford at Christiansburg High School.

Unfortunately for the defending Class 2 state champs, Radford's swift, swarming and hard-tackling defensive unit did a slightly more thorough job turning the G-Men's offensive lights out.

Defending VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year Ty'Drez Clements rushed for 137 yards but only saw the end zone once and Radford put together a 22-10 victory over Graham (12-2) in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals at Christiansburg High School on Saturday.

The Bobcats (14-0) will advance to next week's Class 2 state championship game at Salem City Stadium, where they'll face Riverheads. The Gladiators (13-1) — who have earned a state finals berth in their first season after having moved up to Class 2 status — defeated Poquoson 37-7 at Staunton on Saturday.

Radford initiated scoring at 6:01 in the first quarter on quarterback on quarterback Landen Clark's 2-yard touchdown toss to Max Kanipe. Louis Webster's PAT kick put the Bobcats up 7-0.

With less than four minutes left to go in the first quarter, Graham responded with a 7-play, 52-yard scoring drive capped by Clements' 14-yard touchdown run. Dylan Nash's kick knotted the game up at 7.

Clark added a 19-yard touchdown run at 7:58 in the second quarter. The Radford signal caller followed the score with a 2-point conversion pass Sincere Taylor for the 15-7 advantage.

Nash added a 24-yard field goal to cut Radford's halftime advantage to 15-10.

Graham's defense had been slow to keep up with Radford's high-tempo offense at first, but by the second quarter was up-to-speed enough to complicate things for Clark.

He was ultimately sacked twice by Yubrenal Isabel and once Gabe Lilly (who hurried another pass attempt into oblivion ) and had another broken up in the secondary by Jamel Floyd.

He was picked off late in the second quarter by Blake Graham — Graham's eighth pick of the season. The steady harrassment spilled over into the second half, where Clark had a pass attempt deflected by Daniel Jennings and another pass attempt broken up by Gage Palmer, who later came up with might have held up as a key defensive stop in the fourth quarter.

Even a rare Clements fumble for a turnover was a fleeting catastrophe thanks to the G-Men defense, which shortly thereafter created and recovered a Radford fumble — one of two taken from running back JD Grubb.

In hindsight, all Graham's second half defensive fireworks were rendered moot by the one that got away: Clark's 66-yard touchdown strike to Taylor at 7:08 remaining in the third quarter. Combined with Webster's PAT kick, the 22-10 lead was all they Bobcats would need to carry the day.

The game settled into a defensive deadlock, the mutually scoreless fourth quarter serving Radford's purposes as capably as another TD or a field goal.

By the time Graham's offense took possession with less than two minutes remaining on the clock, the defending state champs had run through anger, denial, bargaining and depression — and finally settled into reluctant acceptance.

Clark finished 10-of-21 with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. Taylor led all receivers with four catches for 152 yards. Clark had 29 of Radford's 76 net rushing yards. He was also the Bobcats' punter, thumping five for an average of 40 yards per kick, the longest going for 50 yards. Grubb rushed for 27.

Graham quarterback Dalton Roberts passed 19-of-37 for 146 yards while throwing two interceptions— both of which were picked off by Clark in his defensive guise. Chris Edwards had 12 catches for 90 yards.

A positive note: penalties — which had been one of the G-Men's most visible of vices during the 2023 season — were probably not Graham's undoing. The G-Men finished with six flags and were assessed for 37 yards. Radford had four penalties for 30.