Radford fends off pesky Hampton with balanced attack

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Travis Fields Jr. and Carlik Jones each scored 17 points, Jones made two important free throws near the end, and Radford beat Hampton 81-78 on Thursday.

Devonnte Holland scored 15, Devin Hutchinson 14, Donald Hicks 11 and Devine Eke grabbed 12 rebounds for Radford.

Benjamin Stanley scored 28 points for Hampton, Jermaine Marrow 27 with a 12-of-13 effort from the foul line and Davion Warren 18.

Jones' two foul shots with seven seconds to go put Big South Conference leader Radford (19-9, 14-2) ahead 81-78. Marrow missed a straight-on 3-pointer at the buzzer. Holland made a layup and a jump shot in succession and Radford led 74-63 with 5:18 left. Hampton (13-16, 8-8) then went on a 15-5 run and Marrow made two foul shots with 52 seconds remaining to narrow the deficit to 79-78. After a Radford miss, Marrow failed to convert a 3 with 13 seconds left.

