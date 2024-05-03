Rader hurls no-hitter as Pats split two

May 2—Midland Trail freshman Madison Rader fashioned a no-hitter last week as the Patriots split two regular season softball outings.

In a 17-0 shutout of PikeView on April 24, Rader struck out nine and allowed just one walk in handcuffing the Panthers in five innings.

Rader and teammate Nevaeh Hall (double, four RBIs) each supplied three base hits for the Trail offense, and Raygen Parsons led the way by going 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs.

Also, Trinity Wilson was 2-for-3 and knocked in two runs, Jenna Stonestreet was 2-for-3, and Jesse Skaggs, Anna Weaver, Kylie Ramsey and Ava Campbell had a single apiece. Skaggs and Ramsey both had one RBI.

On April 26, Midland Trail was blanked 7-0 by host Bluefield. The Beavers plated all seven runs in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Parsons and Skaggs provided Trail's two hits.

Rader was tagged with the mound setback, striking out five and yielding eight hits and four earned runs.