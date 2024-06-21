Get your rackets ready! Botetourt County hosting Pickleball open games and lessons

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Botetourt County Parks and Recreation announced open games will be held at Breckinridge Elementry off N Hancock St. during the summer until July 27.

Botetourt County will be holding open play times for anyone interested 12-year-old and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon. There are a limited number of courts and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

City of Martinsville celebrates opening of renovative tennis & pickleball courts

Along with open game times, the county is also hosting beginner pickleball lessons on every other Tuesday starting June 25. Registration for each class will close at 4:00 p.m. the Friday before each lesson. Pre-registration is required for the lessons and each class has limited space.

Botetourt County says equipment will be provided.

For more information, visit the BOCO Parks and Recreation’s website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.