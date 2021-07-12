  • Oops!
Racist graffiti hits England soccer mural post loss

The mural in Manchester was originally facilitated by the community street art project.

Black players on the England team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat. The comments have prompted a police investigation and wide condemnation, although critics accused some ministers of hypocrisy for refusing to support a high-profile anti-racist stance the players had made during the tournament.

Rashford's public profile has also soared in recent months, in part due to a widely publicized campaign for poor children to be given more support.

