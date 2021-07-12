Racist graffiti hits England soccer mural post loss

Reuters Videos

Racist abuse aimed at Black players from England's national soccer team after their narrow defeat in the final of Euro 2020 is drawing widespread condemnation.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter on Monday (July 12) "This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media."Police said they would also investigate the comments made towards Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout with Italy following a 1-1 draw on Sunday (July 11).Team manager Gareth Southgate also condemned the abuse. "They should be, and I think they are incredibly proud of what they've done. For some of them to be abused is unforgivable, really."Prince William, who is president of the English Football Association, also joined the chorus of condemnation saying on Twitter that he was "sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match."The England team has been highlighting the issue of racism throughout the tournament, taking the knee before all their matches. However, some fans have booed the gesture, with critics - including British Home Secretary Priti Patel - viewing it as an unwanted politicization of sport.While the social media feeds of the players also showed huge levels of support and gratitude from fans, the abuse overshadowed the positive messages.London Police said they were aware of the offensive and racist comments, and would take action.The England team said it was "disgusted" by the abuse aimed at players who have "given everything for the shirt this summer".And the English Football Association said fans who exhibited such "disgusting behavior" were not welcome.