When Racing Returned to Kyiv's Velodrome Amidst the Chaos of War

Pete Kiehart

Nestled amongst a patchwork of crumbling pre-war apartment buildings and gleaming, modern skyscrapers of Ukraine’s capital city is the Київський велотрек (Kyiv Cycle Track). Happen by on any fair-weather day, and you’ll likely to see riders zipping up the steeply banked walls, as onlookers gawk from a chic restaurant adjacent the track.

Constructed in the Russian Empire’s twilight years, the 110 year-old track is nearly 300-meters long. It has survived Soviet rule, occupation by the Nazis, four revolutions, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Indeed, the velodrome’s recent history stands as a metaphor for Ukraine itself.

In the early 2000s, the велотрек was designated as a monument of history and architecture by Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture. While this should have protected the track, it was partially dismantled in a bid to convert the space into a commercial property by 2009. In the wake of Ukraine’s 2013 Euromaidan Revolution, citizens rode the euphoric anti-corruption wave and wrested control of the space back from the “paws of some businessmen, who wanted just to ruin the track and build a shopping mall,” as one of the track’s volunteers, Yevheniia Kharlamova, puts it.

Last summer, the velodrome hosted the first competitions since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As spring comes to Kyiv, and despite the war and the regular whine of air raid sirens, the track continues to be a focal point of Kyiv’s sporting and cultural life.

Pete Kiehart

Pete Kiehart

Pete Kiehart

Pete Kiehart

Pete Kiehart

Pete Kiehart

