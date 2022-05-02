Racing resumes Monday at Dover for the NASCAR Cup Series

NextShark

Asian American NASCAR driver Kyle Larson revealed he was not offended by the Asian stereotype meme that fellow race car driver Denny Hamlin tweeted last week. Speaking to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, Larson, a 29-year-old racer under the Hendrick Motorsports team, said he was not “personally offended” by his friend's tweet. Kyle Larson says NASCAR did what it had to do in response to Denny Hamlin’s tweet.