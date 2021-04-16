Racing resumes at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Press Release
·3 min read
Racing resumes at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets back in action Saturday after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bullring, in its 37th season (and 21st in its current configuration), is set to resume under the supervision of TJ Clark, a former driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and previous instructor at the Bob Bondurant Driving School.

The Bullring has produced many great talents, including Kurt and Kyle Busch, Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst. Clark and his son Spencer raced in the Kyle Busch era, before Spencer lost his life in an automobile accident shortly after his successful NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series debut in Las Vegas in 2006. Clark, who considers the Bullring his “home track,” has spent the past 10 years since Spencer‘s passing propelling other young drivers in their racing careers, through the Spencer Clark Driven Foundation. TJ is taking on his new role as Bullring manager to ensure that short-track racing continues and is available to other racing star hopefuls.

RELATED: Bullring at LVMS Website | Buy Tickets

“I am thankful that (LVMS President) Chris Powell believes in grassroots racings and has given me the opportunity to keep the Bullring going,” Clark said. “I believe short tracks are the heart of racing and we as a community need to support local grassroots racing and the Bullring. We‘re lucky. I‘ve seen a lot of tracks all across the country, and our Bullring is premier compared to a lot of the others.”

Taking the green on the 3/8-mile paved oval will be all NASCAR classes and the USLCI Legends and Bandoleros. This Saturday kicks off a 10-event schedule, with the NASCAR 602 Modifieds anchoring the night with a 40-lap feature. NASCAR Pro Late Models have a 35-lap race on tap for the season-opener, with both the NASCAR Super Late Models and NASCAR Bombers on the slate with 25-lap features.

In addition, the action kicks off for the Late Model Truck Series, a traveling series that will also make three other visits to the LVMS short track over the course of the season. NASCAR Super Stocks will show up for 20 laps and the popular and exciting Skid Plate cars, cars with no rear wheels but drag “skid” plates instead, will slide around for 15 laps.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, immediately starting with Late Model Truck Series Heat races, then NASCAR Pro Late Model qualifying and NASCAR 602 Modified qualifying. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6:45 p.m. This weekend‘s event is the first of 10 points races for the track‘s 10 major classes and the season continues through championship night on Saturday, Oct. 30, with an Open Show post-season on Nov. 6. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a ticketed adult on Saturday and throughout the 2021 Bullring season. Purchase tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 800-644-4444 or online at LVMS.com.

The Bullring Opening Night schedule

Saturday, April 17

5:30 p.m. Spectator gates open

Late Model Truck Series Heat race 1 (6 laps)

Late Model Truck Series Heat race 2 (6 laps)

NASCAR Pro Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR 602 Modified single-car qualifying (2 laps)

6:45 p.m. Opening Ceremonies/National Anthem

  • USLCI Bandolero Bandits/Outlaws feature — 12 laps (15 minutes)

  • NASCAR Skid Plate Cars feature — 15 laps (15 minutes)

  • USLCI Legends feature — 20 laps (20 minutes)

  • NASCAR Super Stocks feature — 20 laps (20 minutes)

  • Late Model Truck Series feature — 30 laps (30 minutes)

  • NASCAR Bombers feature — 25 laps (25 minutes)

  • NASCAR Super Late Models feature — 25 laps (25 minutes)

  • NASCAR Pro Late Models feature — 35 laps (35 minutes)

  • NASCAR 602 Modifieds feature — 40 laps (40 minutes)

** ** Schedule is subject to change ** **

Recommended Stories

  • NASCAR betting: Is Martin Truex Jr. an overpriced favorite at Richmond?

    Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]

  • Potential high-impact transfers in college football 2021

    An NCAA rule change will allow football players to transfer once as undergraduates without sitting out a season. The change goes into effect for the 2021 season. Demarkcus Bowman, RB, Florida (from Clemson): Bowman was a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, but didn't see much action for the Tigers as a freshman.

  • NASCAR, motorsports approach to virus vaccine varies greatly

    Bubba Wallace says get the shot, like he did. Brad Keselowski says he hasn't decided yet whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while Austin Dillion and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott say it's a personal choice and no one else's business, though Dillon's Richard Childress Racing team did host a voluntary vaccination clinic on site for employees and their families. Throughout motorsports, which has long prided itself on face-to-face access for fans and glad-handing time with sponsors, approaches to stifling the spread of the coronavirus that has cost the sports world billions still vary greatly.

  • 'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation". On screen she starred as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter films, as the matriarch of a crime family in Peaky Blinders and as the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, Cherie.

  • The last days of Patrick Corbin?

    After two messy 2021 starts, is it time to kick Patrick Corbin to the curb in fantasy leagues? Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • IndyCar 2021 race predictions: Newgarden's fast start, Rossi's 2nd Indy 500 set up epic finale

    Race-by-race predictions for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season ends with Josef Newgarden winning his third championship.

  • Jimmie Johnson Is More Than Just Another IndyCar Rookie

    No shortage of concerns as 7-time NASCAR Cup champion tackles IndyCar for the first time.

  • Gaunt Brothers Racing taps Harrison Burton for Cup Series debut at Talladega

    Gaunt Brothers Racing announced Thursday that Harrison Burton is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway. Burton is in his second full season with Joe Gibbs Racing’s efforts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he has four career wins — all recorded last season on his way to Sunoco […]

  • Preview Show: Truex, Hamlin or Keselowski? Which short-track ace wins Richmond?

    NASCAR.com breaks down what to expect this weekend at Richmond Raceway in this week's Preview Show.

  • PHT Morning Skate: Miller’s candid comments; Backstrom reaches 1,000 games

    Thursday's collection of links.

  • Dodgers gather at Jackie Robinson statue to pay respects

    Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers started Jackie Robinson Day, several hours before Thursday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, with a private tribute to the Hall of Famer and civil rights advocate. Wearing their No. 42 jerseys in honor of the Brooklyn Dodgers great, on-field personnel and others from the organization — approximately 75 in total — gathered around the Jackie Robinson statute at Dodger Stadium to pay their respects.

  • NASCAR Euro Series car takes on ice track in France

    The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series tested one of its race cars, fitted with studded tires, on March 26 at an ice track in Val Thorens, France.

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Weakened Great Britain team wary of Mexico banana skin in Billie Jean King Cup tie

    The last time Great Britain took on Mexico in a tennis fixture, it turned into a debacle. Andrew Castle predicted a crushing victory before a 1987 Davis Cup tie in Mexico City, only for him and team-mate Jeremy Bates to lose all five rubbers. Today is the women’s turn, and the British captain, Anne Keothavong, can be grateful the match is not being played at altitude in Central America — as originally scheduled — but instead in the rather more familiar surroundings of Roehampton’s National Tennis Centre. The Mexicans have forfeited their best chance in this tie. Home advantage would have been useful, especially as the British team have not won a World Group play-off on the road for almost 30 years. But the Mexican Tennis Federation was struggling to elect a president last year, let alone organise a Billie Jean King Cup tie with appropriate levels of biosecurity. So, the venue reverted to south-west London, and as Keothavong put it yesterday: “We are the favourites. There’s no skirting around that.” As in 1987, the Mexican players are not familiar faces. Marcela Zacarias, their No 1 singles player, is ranked 285th and has yet to win a tour-level match in a decade-long career. Giuliana Olmos, who backs up Zacarias, stands at No 434 and has just a single scalp to her name. But Britain are short of their full strength, after British No 1 Johanna Konta opted to prioritise her individual career. Also missing is Fran Jones, the Leeds 20-year-old who defies a congenital condition affecting her fingers and toes. In recent weeks, Jones has been playing a kind of tennis hopscotch after entering two events in Argentina — a red-list country, according to Covid protocols.

  • Ayton scores 26, Suns beat Kings for 10th straight home win

    PHOENIX (AP) Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game by beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night. The Suns haven't lost in their home arena for nearly a month, but struggled to put away the Kings for much of the night, taking a 95-94 lead into the fourth quarter. Sacramento took its first lead of the second half when Delon Wright made a layup to make it 96-95.

  • Tom Brady makes fitting joke on 21st anniversary of Patriots drafting him

    Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.

  • Yankees' rough start: MLB scouts and execs diagnose issues, talk level of concern

    MLB scouts and execs discuss what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees early in the 2021 season and whether they're good enough to win the World Series.

  • Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.

  • Eagles’ Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of a NFL Draft general manager power rankings

    Eagles Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of NFL Draft GM power rankings