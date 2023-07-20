From NASCAR to F1, IndyCar to SRX and more, all engines are cranked this weekend

It’s not as rare as a solar eclipse, but a whole lot of worlds have to line up for this four-wheeled rarity.

From the plains of Iowa to the Pocono Mountains, from the Pacific Northwest to Central Europe, every major-league racing operation with a North American audience is cranking the engines and turning business laps this weekend. It's the only "all skate" weekend of the calendar year.

For an appetizer, it all starts Thursday night with Round 2 of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) on ESPN. As a bonus atop the appetizer, the free-wheeling Kenny Wallace suits up for his lone SRX start, and that should inject some added life into an already lively series.

Nope, you’re not lacking for choices this week — stock cars, sports cars, open-wheel, dragsters … it’s all here over the next few days. Oh, trucks are also included.

Here’s the lineup ...

Friday: NASCAR Pocono schedule includes ARCA racing

It's gonna be a fast weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Officially, it’s the Sunset Hills Shooting Range 150, the ARCA Series’ offering — and table setter — for a busy weekend at Pocono Raceway.

TV: Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Saturday: NASCAR Truck Series, Xfinity Series, IMSA and IndyCar

You can take your pick, beginning at noon: NASCAR’s Truck Series races at Pocono, NASCAR’s sports-car division (IMSA) rolls off the grid to begin a 2-hour, 40-minute run at historic Lime Rock Park in Connecticut. No prototypes at Lime Rock, just IMSA's GTD and GTD Pro machines.

IndyCar begins its weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway mid-afternoon, while it’s back to Pocono late-afternoon for NASCAR’s Xfinity Race.

TV: IMSA – USA, noon; Trucks – FS1, noon; IndyCar – NBC, 3 p.m.; Xfinity Series — USA, 5:30.

Sunday: NASCAR, F1, IndyCar, NHRA all making noise

Will Max Verstappen continue his 2023 dominance this weekend in Hungary? Most likely.

It starts early Sunday and doesn’t let up until early evening, with Formula One’s Hungarian Grand Prix on the front end and, barring weather delays, those quarter-mile missiles of the NHRA capping the weekend from Washington State.

In between, NASCAR’s big-league Cup Series is at Pocono and IndyCar is capping its weekend in Iowa.

TV: F1 – ESPN, 9 a.m.; IndyCar – NBC, 2 p.m.; Cup Series – USA, 2:30; NHRA – Fox, 4 p.m.

