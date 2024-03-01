Racing mourns Gold Cup-winning trainer Mark Bradstock after his death at 66

Mark Bradstock had one shot at racing history and absolutely nailed it - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

Mark Bradstock, who trained Coneygree to become the first novice to win the Gold Cup for over 40 years, has died aged 66 after a long illness.

Although Bradstock and his wife Sara rarely had more than a dozen cheaply bought or home-bred horses at Old Manor Stables in Letcombe Bassett, they punched well above their weight with chasers not only winning the Gold Cup in 2015, but also the 2011 Hennessy Gold Cup with Carruthers and the 2018 Bet365 Gold Cup with Step Back.

His last runner Mr Vango won the Devon National by 60 lengths last week and, if the going at Cheltenham remains soft or testing, the horse could take on the Irish in the National Hunt Chase the week after next.

Bradstock spent 10 years with the legendary Fulke Walwyn in Lambourn, initially as a stable lad before spending the last five seasons as his assistant. Diamond Edge and Special Cargo were the stable’s star chasers. Bradstock also rode 18 winners as an amateur including three for the Queen Mother.

His initial winner as a trainer was Deep Impression in November 1988 and in 1995 he chalked up his first Festival winner when King Harald won the Jewsons Novice Chase by four lengths. It was not without drama as the horse nearly unshipped Mattie Batchelor at the last and the jockey rode home with his feet out of the irons.

If there was one purchase, however, that proved to be the gift that kept on giving it was £3,000 the Bradstocks paid for the mare Plaid Maid to amuse Mark’s father-in-law, the late amateur jockey and retired Telegraph Sport racing correspondent Lord Oaksey.

Besides winning seven races in her own right she bred both Carruthers, Coneygree and Flintham, a four-time winning orphan foal with a crooked leg whom she died giving birth to.

Nico de Boinville celebrates winning the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Coneygree - Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Coneygree, a leggy giant whose long levers were in equal measure his asset and Achilles heel, would never have thrived in a big yard like he did in the Bradstocks’ small set-up and they were rewarded by the endless hours of bespoke attention keeping him sound in his novice chase season.

After success at Newbury, in the Kauto Star Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day by 30 lengths and in the Denman Chase, the Bradstocks were faced with the choice of the Brown Advisory or Gold Cup.

They took the bold decision to go for jumping’s blue riband and by 7pm that evening the Gold Cup was being paraded round Waitrose in Wantage as they stocked up on food and drink for a party and the gelding’s conditional jockey, Nico de Boinville, was well on his way to becoming stable jockey for his boss Nicky Henderson.

Time proved the decision even more inspired because Coneygree would rarely enjoy an injury-free run for long afterwards and, although he was second in a Betfair Chase and a very close third in the Punchestown Gold Cup to Sizing John, he won only one more race. But he remains at the Old Manor in retirement as a sprightly 17-year-old.

Bradstock was enormous fun with a great sense of humour. He had that one shot at racing history and he absolutely nailed it. Not many people can say that and with Mr Vango in the yard, Sara and his daughter Lily, a successful point–to-point rider – his son Alfie is an international showjumper – will carry on in the knowledge they are continuing his legacy.