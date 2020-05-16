Racing loses that sinking feeling with resumption on June 1

The planned resumption of racing in England on June 1 has given the industry a timely boost Qatar Racing's racing manager David Redvers told AFP The planned resumption of racing in England on June 1 has given the industry a timely boost Qatar Racing's racing manager David Redvers told AFP (AFP Photo/Glyn KIRK )

London (AFP) - Horse racing's planned resumption on June 1 in England is a godsend for the 'Sport of Kings' as it is "only so long you can tread water before you sink", Qatar Racing's manager David Redvers told AFP.

Newcastle will host the first meeting behind closed doors since racing was suspended on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That will serve as an appetiser before it really kicks into gear with the first classics -- races for three year-olds only -- the 1000 and 2000 Guineas to be run at Newmarket on the first weekend of June.

Flat racing's showpiece meeting Royal Ascot it is hoped will follow shortly afterwards on June 16.

However, it will do so without racegoers, including its most notable attendee Queen Elizabeth II who although presently residing in adjacent Windsor Castle will miss it for the first time since 1952.

Racecourses have been taking a heavy hit with the Racecourse Association estimating they are losing over £8 million ($9.7 million) a month.

Redvers, though, is just thankful Qatar Racing's silks and those of their rivals will be once again seen in competitive action.

"It has been hugely concerning for everyone as it is only so long you can tread water before you sink," he told AFP by phone.

"It is looking a much better chance things will take off and on June 1 we come out all guns blazing."

England will follow France who resumed racing last Monday, with jockeys required to wear masks.

French trainer Nicolas Clement said attending the meeting at Longchamp was like "walking into a hospital".

Ireland has brought forward its return by three weeks to June 8 after Prime Minister Leo Varadkar acknowledged on Friday "this is a big economic sector".

Strict regulations will be enforced in England with trainers, jockeys and grooms obliged to wear masks and owners not permitted to attend.

However, Redvers says all those rules and sacrifices are worth it so long as the show is back on the road.

"It is a long way from being a complete disaster and one must be thankful for small mercies," he said.

"Behind closed doors at least gives us horse racing.

"Without horse racing then there would be no hope and the industry would crumble very quickly so it could be worse."

- 'Rise from the Ashes' -

Qatar Racing's Sheikh Fahad Al-Thani will be one of those owners who misses out -- Kameko is one of the favourites for the 2000 Guineas.

His trainer Andrew Balding is yet to win the race -- which is sponsored like many of the top races in England by the Sheikh's family business Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Company (QIPCO).

However, he admits for him and his fellow trainers due to the coronavirus it is a journey into the unknown.

"What we have been able to do with the horses should not be much reason for excuses," he said.

"The horses have done more than they usually do on the gallops.

"Some horses need a run and others don't and there are all sorts of other factors such as adrenalin and a long break which can influence the way a horse races."

Although some have raised concerns Balding believes going to the racecourses carries very little risk.

"There will certainly be more bio security steps in place than going to a supermarket," he said.

"The last thing Newmarket or Ascot will wish to do is put people in jeopardy."

Sheikh Fahad and his family's devotion to English racing -- "it is the creme de la creme" for him explains Redvers -- has definitely helped for the very rainy days economically the sport is facing.

Racing authorities announced on Thursday a drastic reduction in prizemoney for Group races although sponsorship money will soften some of the blow.

Redvers hopes that at the very least Sheikh Fahad and his brothers will be able to attend the QIPCO-sponsored Champions Day in October which will be its 10th anniversary.

He does glimpse a ray of hope for the industry.

"Like anything any downturn gives everybody plenty of opportunity to see where we are and how we can improve our situation," he said.

"Hopefully we can rise from the ashes as a fitter leaner hungrier model."