Racing League postpones debut over virus

London (AFP) - Britain's Racing League has postponed its debut until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The new competition, in which 12 teams will go head to head in a series of 36 races over six weeks, is aimed at attracting new fans to horse racing.

Teams will consist of up to four trainers, 30 horses and three jockeys. All team members, including jockeys, will be dressed in team colours.

More than £2 million ($2.4 million) in prize money will be up for grabs.

Four racecourses in Britain will host the six events -- Doncaster, Lingfield Park, Newcastle and Royal Windsor.

"Although disappointed, we are making the decision now to postpone the Racing League until 2021," said founder and chief executive Jeremy Wray.

"We will use the time we now have to work with horsemen, our partners and stakeholders to make the competition a really positive addition to the flat racing calendar for next year," he added.

The Racing League is now set to be launched in July 2021.