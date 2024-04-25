Racing Insights: Martin Truex Jr. projected to prevail at home track

After last-lap mayhem last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR Cup Series next treks to Dover Motor Speedway for the Würth 400 this Sunday (2 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The advance metrics predict Martin Truex Jr. will roar to Victory Lane for the first time this season and end his winless drought at the Monster Mile for the second straight year.

Truex is a four-time winner at his home track, which is tied with Sonoma Raceway for his most at a single venue. Dover has been one of Truex’s best tracks, especially considering his numbers there over the recent years. In the last seven Dover races, Truex has turned in five top-two finishes. If we peel back even further, over the last 12 Dover races, Truex has tallied nine top-five finishes. He is currently ranked second in the driver standings and has been itching for a win all season.

Following Truex in the projections is the Hendrick Motorsports pair of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin and Hendrick driver William Byron to round out the top five. Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski complete the projected top 10.

With the 2024 campaign in full swing, the high-banked concrete oval in Delaware is sure to produce more thrilling action this weekend in the Cup Series.

OTHER DRIVERS TO WATCH

KYLE LARSON: Larson’s 8.6 average finish at Dover is second best all-time among drivers with more than two races. Dover’s slick track profile has helped the former dirt-track racer find his way to the front. Larson has led over 100 laps in four out of his previous nine starts at Dover. In total, Larson has led 899 laps at Dover — his most at any track.



DENNY HAMLIN: It feels like Hamlin has consistently found ways to run up front every weekend. You can expect more of the same from him this weekend as Hamlin ranks fourth in most laps run in the top five at Dover in the Next Gen era (410 laps). While he’s suffered a few woes as of late, it’s hard to count out the No. 11 team this weekend.



ROSS CHASTAIN: Chastain has seemed to find a liking to Dover in the Next Gen car. He’s the only driver to finish in the top five at both races, leading the field with a total of 97 points scored at the track. More importantly, Chastain has led 184 laps at Dover, and he leads all drivers in laps run in the top five (613) and laps run in the top 10 (754).

ALEX BOWMAN: Since 2019, Bowman has accumulated five top-five finishes at the Monster Mile. He is also a former Dover winner, having won at the concrete oval in 2021. Bowman has also found solid consistency this season, scoring top-10 finishes in four of the last six races.



CHRISTOPHER BELL: Bell has finished in the top 10 in his last two Dover races (fourth in 2022, sixth in 2023). While Bell has hit a stroke of unfortunate luck the last three weeks, Dover presents a solid opportunity for the No. 20 JGR driver to get back on track and return to the race-winning mix.

