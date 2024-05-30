Racing Insights: Martin Truex Jr. to break through the gates and win

The Cup Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway this Sunday for the Enjoy Illinois 300 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio), and a winless past champion might crack Victory Lane for the first time this year.

Racing Insights has Martin Truex Jr. tapped to break through and finally nab his first win of the season. Truex has remained one of the most consistent drivers throughout the season, as proven by his holding onto first or second place in the regular season point standings since Las Vegas. In addition, Truex has the second-best average finish in 2024 (10.29) and may be overdue for a win.

At Gateway, Truex has been one of the best in the two Cup Series races at the circuit. He is one of only four drivers to finish in the top 10 in both Gateway races, owning an average finish of 5.5 and an average running position of 9.5 at the track.

With two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates owning multiple wins, it can’t be much longer that Truex continues the season with a zero in the win column.

Following Truex in the projections are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Ryan Blaney. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain complete the projected top 10.

With the first half of the season over and eight winners in the books, will anyone else emerge as a title contender?

OTHER DRIVERS TO WATCH

KYLE BUSCH: Busch finished in the top two in both races at Gateway, and last year’s win is his most recent victory. It will be interesting to see how Busch runs this weekend and if he can match the pace he showed last year.

JOEY LOGANO: Logano has two top-five finishes in the two Cup races at Gateway and is another Gateway winner in need of a change in luck. His last top-10 finish was at Martinsville, and he’s currently outside of the playoff picture — but he‘s also Joey Logano and is always a threat to win.

ALEX BOWMAN: Bowman continues to put together a stellar season. While he has yet to step into the winner‘s circle this year, his four top fives and nine top 10s are some of his best career numbers through 14 races. Plus, he‘s riding a five-race streak of finishing in the top 10.

ROSS CHASTAIN: Chastain‘s eighth-place finish in Charlotte was his first top-10 finish since COTA. He could build some momentum this weekend at Gateway with another strong run. He finished eighth there in the inaugural Cup race and won a Truck race there.

CARSON HOCEVAR: More of an under-the-radar pick here, Hocevar made his Cup Series debut in this race a year ago, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet and was on pace for a decent finish until a brake failure took him out while running 16th. He had good runs in the Truck Series and could find some luck at Gateway for win No. 1 of his career.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

