Racing community mourns driver killed after crash at Langley Speedway

Shawn Balluzzo, an 11-time track champion at Langley Speedway, died after a crash in a modified race Saturday night, the track confirmed. Balluzzo was 64.

Balluzzo, who won 16 of the Hampton, Virginia track’s 17 modified races in 2019, died after his car went over the hood of another and hit the Turn 2 wall at about 70 mph, according to The Virginian-Pilot. The newspaper reported that safety personnel cut the roof of Balluzzo’s car off to extricate him.

Saturday’s twin modified races were the first of the season for that series at the track. Belluzzo finished second in the opening race.

Balluzzo and his daughter Bryce were featured last year by WAVY TV 10, which chronicled Bryce’s battle with leukemia.

Tributes to Shawn Balluzzo were abundant Sunday morning and came from throughout the racing community.

Sad to lose a fellow racer and a champion. My condolences to his family#Godspeed https://t.co/68Jjne0bok — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 12, 2020





Praying for his family and friends. 😔🙏🏻 https://t.co/PqftgTYmnH — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) July 12, 2020





Absolutely terrible. Thinking of the Balluzzo’s and the entire @LangleySpeedway family during this time. https://t.co/U7KvnBJpmE — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) July 12, 2020





🙏🙏 God Speed brother pic.twitter.com/HfepUNE6xZ — Mark Wertz (@markwertz55) July 12, 2020





Sending my condolences to the family, friends and fans of Shawn Balluzzo. Raced with him in my early LMSC days. He was always genuine and helpful off the track, and a fierce competitor on it. 🙏🙏 — Hermie Sadler (@HermieSadler) July 12, 2020





