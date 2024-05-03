Racing on the Chattahoochee River for a cause

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Whitewater Express in the Chattahoochee Valley is set to host a fundraiser rafting competition on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 5 from 2 to 4 p.m., the Great Rafter Race will send groups of six down the Chattahoochee River to compete for the best time.

The course begins at the 14th Street bridge and ends at Wave Shaver Island. Winning groups will receive bronze, silver, and gold paddles.

This race does serve as a fundraiser to support Raft Guide and Fly Fishing Instructor Jarrad Moore in his battle with brain cancer. All the proceeds from the event are set to go to Moore.

Whitewater Express Manager Daniell Gilbert shared more about the fundraiser in an interview with WRBL News 3.

“Everybody here at Whitewater is just thrilled to jump on board with this and support him and his family in their time of need.” Daniell Gilbert, Whitewater Express Manager

Gilbert says the community is welcome to come out and cheer on the teams.

If you would like to support this event, click here.

