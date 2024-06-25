Rachel Smith of Sanford finishes 9th in 5K at Olympic trials

Jun. 24—Rachel Smith of Sanford finished ninth in the women's 5,000 meters and failed to qualify for the United States Olympic team at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Monday night at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Smith, a 2021 Olympian at 5,000 meters who now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, finished with a time of 15:22.16.

Smith is also entered in the 10,000 meters on Sunday. In addition to a top-three finish in that event, Smith also needs to achieve the Olympic standard of 30:40.

Elle St. Pierre won the race in 14:40.34, just in front of Elise Cranny, who finished in 14:40.36. Karissa Schweizer was third in 14:45.12. All three runners have the Olympic standard and will run for the United States in the Paris Olympics.

