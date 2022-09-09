Rachel Richardson: Duke player’s claim of racist slur denied by university — what we know

Brigham Young University has announced that an investigation found no evidence to support allegations that fans racially abused Duke volleyball players during a match between the two universities

“We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed (to ensure that the noise from the stands could be heard more clearly),” the university wrote in a news release on Friday, about the incident on August 26.

The Allegations

During the match in Provo in August, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson claimed that she heard racial slurs while serving in front of the BYU student section in the second set of the match.

Ms Richardson said she told a teammate about hearing the slurs during a changeover following the completion of the set, after which players informed Duke coach Jolene Nagel. Ms Nagel then informed her counterpart, BYU coach Heather Olmstead, after which BYU sent a police officer and ushers to stand next to the student section.

Ms Richardson said she continued to hear racial slurs in the fourth and final set of the match, while the deputy police sergeant stationed next to the BYU student section, Richard Laursen, said that the fan accused of using racial slurs might have “(A)sperger syndrome or could have autism.”

Following the conclusion of the match, BYU banned the fan, made several changes to its fan code of conduct, and changed the seating arrangement for volleyball games. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe met with Ms Richardson the morning following the match to apologise for the discomfort she felt and condemn any racist abuse, and Ms Richardson praised him to ESPN, saying that she “felt heard and felt seen during that conversation.”

The Response

On Friday, however, following the conclusion of an investigation during which BYU officials said they interviewed some 50 people, including Duke players and staff members, and reviewed video footage and audio from the match, the university said that it could not corroborate the allegations and dropped its ban on the fan.

“We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity,” the university wrote in its statement. “BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused.”

I fully believe Rachel Richardson. And I fully believe @BYU.



Life is complicated like that sometimes. Historians deal with this all the time -- multiple reliable sources that reveal apparently contradictory things.



What's uncomplicated is the ongoing need to root out racism. https://t.co/FgQ16NlA0R — Patrick Mason (@patrickqmason) September 9, 2022

In a statement released following the publication of the results of BYU’s investigation, Duke athletic director Nina King emphasised her university’s belief in the integrity of its student athletes.

“We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question,” King said. “Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”

BYU informed Duke of the findings of investigation ahead of its Friday announcement, giving the North Carolina school time to prepare a response.

“There will be some who assume we are being selective in our review,” BYU wrote in its statement. “To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it. Despite being unable to find supporting evidence of racial slurs in the many recordings and interviews, we hope that all those involved will understand our sincere efforts to ensure that all student-athletes competing at BYU feel safe.”

What’s Next

The aftermath of the allegations have been intense for players and officials with both universities. The Deseret News reported that Ms Olmstead, the BYU coach, recieved death threats. Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina pulled out of a scheduled home-and-home series with BYU in women’s basketball.

Now, Ms Richardson is facing criticism from right wing commentators who claim that she fabricated the allegations. Both BYU and Duke are continuing their respective volleyball seasons, with both schools sitting with 5-2 records so far.