Rachel Daly: England's underappreciated Lioness leaves her mark as she retires

England depended on Rachel Daly for so long and it is maybe only now she has retired from international football that the plaudits she deserves will come her way.

Always reliable, always versatile and always available, Daly has stepped up for England in recent years, playing a key role in the last three major tournaments despite never taking the limelight.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa striker ended the 2022-23 Women's Super League campaign with the Golden Boot and PFA Players' Player of the Year award, but she started the World Cup final playing as a left wing-back for England.

The year before, she started every match at Euro 2022 at left-back, having featured at right-back under former England boss Phil Neville at the 2019 World Cup.

"It has been a privilege to work with her. I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying her best for the team," said England manager Sarina Wiegman.

Rachel Daly sang on stage in front of over 7,000 people in Trafalgar Square as England won Euro 2022 on home soil [Getty Images]

Daly's announcement that she would be stepping away from international football came as a shock on Wednesday morning, just hours after England beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Dublin.

Team-mates were travelling back as news broke and it is understood Daly informed them of her decision on Tuesday evening following conversations with Wiegman.

Clearly still at the top of her game, starting almost every game for Villa and captaining the WSL side on several occasions in Rachel Corsie's absence, Daly could still contribute for England.

But she has fallen down the pecking order having expressed a desire to play in her preferred striker position. With more youthful talent breaking through, Daly's decision to retire now is understandable.

It is a testament to her ability that she has been able to play in so many positions at the highest level of the game on a consistent basis - but it may have also been her personal downfall.

"You don't put the best centre-forward in the country in your back line. She has proven her worth, and for me she starts," Villa boss Carla Ward said prior to the World Cup last year.

In February, former England midfielder Karen Carney said Daly was "an absolute dream" for a manager.

"She's so versatile. You get quality in every position, work-rate in every position, and reliability in every position," Carney said.

Daly's importance to England grew in recent years and she had just as much of an influence off the pitch as she did on it.

She dealt with the grief of losing her father before Euro 2022 and was able to celebrate scoring goals for England by kissing an armband she wears in his honour in every game.

Her friendship and bond with England's 2023 World Cup captain Millie Bright has proven popular with fans and the two linked up during the Covid pandemic to make videos and content for their social media account named 'Daly dose of Brightness'.

Daly also took centre stage - one of the few times she did - in celebrations at Trafalgar Square following England's Euros victory, grabbing the mic and giving a memorable rendition of Tina Turner's classic River Deep - Mountain High.

Her infectious personality and willingness to put England's needs before her own will have undoubtedly earned her respect from team-mates but her achievements for her country should not be undervalued.

Bright wrote on social media on Wednesday: "I don't have many words right now. I've shed a lot of tears knowing this was coming.

"I am the proudest best friend of everything you've achieved in your international career. You've given your heart and soul to your country over and over again."

Daly played 84 games for England, scoring 16 goals. She competed in four major international tournaments, including the Olympic Games for Team GB, doing so playing largely out of position. That is some feat.