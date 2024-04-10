Rachel Daly: England forward retires from international football

Daly made three appearances in the 2023 Women's World Cup as England reached the final [Getty Images]

England and Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly has retired from international football.

The 32-year-old, who has 84 caps, was part of the England side that won Euro 2022.

She came on as a late substitute in Tuesday's 2-0 Euro 2025 qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland.

"I would love nothing more to play for England forever but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage," Daly said.

"While today is an extremely difficulty day for me, it's also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been a privilege."

Daly made her England debut against Serbia in 2016, scoring the first of her 16 goals.

She started all their games at Euro 2022 as they won their first major trophy.

England manager Sarina Wiegman said: "I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team.

"Rachel has been an incredible part of our story and the history we've made together. It has been a privilege to work with her."

Daly, who has played as a full-back and striker for England, started last summer's World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0.

"It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my team-mates and the entire country," she said.

"I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

"Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person.

"I'm so fortunate that I've been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey."

Football Association women's technical director Kay Cossington said: "It is really hard to put Rachel's contribution to the Lionesses into words.

"She is a phenomenal individual who has been a huge asset to the England team, on and off the pitch."

Analysis

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

Daly has had a hugely successful England career without really playing a starring role.

Her versatility - being employed as a defender for most of her international career despite playing club football as a striker - has been both an immense asset for England and something that has perhaps held her back personally.

Daly was last season's PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Golden Boot winner in the Women's Super League but is clearly down in the pecking order for England, behind Alessia Russo and Lauren Hemp in the number nine position.

Her increased desire to play as a striker, as opposed to the full-back role she has so often filled in for, has perhaps led to a surprise international retirement.

In this month's Euro 2025 qualifiers, Daly was an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw with Sweden, before coming on in the 86th minute against the Republic of Ireland.

It is believed she told her England team-mates about her decision to retire following Tuesday's victory, having spoken to Wiegman during the camp to gauge the manager's plans for the future.

But, despite fewer minutes of late, Daly has consistently proven to be a key player for England at major tournaments.

She will be missed, but England have talent bursting through the current squad and Daly can now focus on club football, where she remains a crucial player for Villa.