Rachel Corsie interview: Why I’m teaming up with Bryan Robson

Rachel Corsie has become an ambassador for High Performance Individuals - Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Rachel Corsie used to turn up to the airport for international duty in her work clothes, having finished a shift in her day job as an accountant before catching a flight with the team.

Those were the days before financial investment arrived in women’s football and Corsie was part of a generation of players who might typically work 60 hours a week alongside training to get into the Scotland squad.

The 34-year-old is now a professional player but has a chance to utilise all that experience in the world of finance to help the next generation in the modern era of the game. Scotland’s captain – and only the third player to reach 150 caps for the women’s national side – has teamed up with former Manchester United and England midfielder Bryan Robson to provide financial support and to help players avoid being exploited.

Robson is a founder and director of High Performance Individuals, who are advising people from the sports, media, music and entertainment industries on their money, and Aston Villa centre-back Corsie has hopped on board as an ambassador.

Despite the large salaries often seen in football, it is not unknown for big stars to end up in financial trouble. Now that top-tier women’s players are starting to earn sizeable wages, Corsie wants to ensure nobody comes unstuck.

“It’s sometimes difficult to ask for help. Typically footballers earn a lot of money and we don’t always know how best to use it,” Corsie tells Telegraph Sport. “So this is about making sure you have everything you need to be secure. It’s probably something that a lot of people are naive to.

Corsie leads from the front during Scotland's home victory over Israel in the Euro qualifiers - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

“I think the women’s game especially is at a place now where we’re getting close to a point where some of the top one to five per cent of players are making a lot of money and that probably makes them vulnerable and at risk to people who might not have the best moral intentions.

“I’ve seen first-hand some of the people involved in these industries that look to exploit footballers – I don’t want the women’s game to see the same mistakes that have happened elsewhere.”

Working with Robson is extra special for Corsie given that she grew up as a Manchester United fan and hopes her involvement can help the women’s game get ahead of the curve. “Sometimes the most dangerous part is we don’t know who to ask and we end up getting ourselves in situations with people that maybe don’t give us the best advice,” she says. “I want to make sure that they make better financial decisions, whether on pensions, insurance, tax advice or financial planning.

“But it also puts them in a position whereby if they make really good decisions, they can actually put themselves in a position to really set them up for hopefully the rest of life, or at least when they stop playing.”

Corsie has recently extended her own playing career after signing a new contract with Aston Villa until June 2025. She has a busy summer ahead first, though, working as a BBC pundit for the men’s European Championship in Germany.

Corsie has signed on at Aston Vills for another year - Charlie Crowhurst/FA via Getty Images

Corsie, who is tipping Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong as a player to watch in Steve Clarke’s squad, is set to cover Scotland’s second and third group matches and says: “I love analysing games. I’m obsessed with it. When I grew up I used to just walk up to the local park and watch any amateur games just sitting by the corner flags and I love picking apart football, ripping it apart and breaking it down.”

Corsie is also glad to see more and more women’s players being employed as pundits, adding: “It [punditry] is a lot harder than people first realise. Broadcasters want the best people and we live in a world now where that isn’t necessarily about gender. Gender doesn’t really impact whether you can read the game and speak well about it.”

Before that, Corsie’s Scotland have another key Women’s Euros qualifier against Israel on Tuesday, which is being played behind closed doors in Budapest, Hungary. Scotland were 4-1 winners in Friday’s reverse fixture at Hampden Park, which was also played behind closed doors because of security concerns and was delayed by half an hour after a pro-Palestine protester chained himself to a goalpost.

Corsie – speaking before Friday’s drama – said: “My role is just to try to make sure everyone feels OK, feels ready, and feels comfortable and safe.”

Friday’s win meant Scotland have extended their unbeaten run in 2024 to five games and it was Corsie’s 151st appearance for her country. Reaching the 150-cap milestone in April made her “extremely proud” and reflecting on how the game has changed since her debut, she says the sport’s growth has been “astronomical”.

“It was almost entirely amateur, from every angle of it,” she adds. “Back then we always wore men’s kit. You used to take a half-day on the Monday at the start of the international and then a half-day on the following Wednesday just so you wouldn’t have to take a full day’s holiday. But the feeling of actually playing the game, I would say that hasn’t changed. It’s always felt like the greatest achievement, playing for your country. It’s special.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.