Rachel Bonnetta shares her free agency song on the crazy offseason

NFL Network's Rachel Bonnetta shares her free agency song on the crazy 2022 NFL offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Steve McLendon, 36, was the oldest defensive player in the NFL last season. He has seen a lot of things in his 12 seasons in the NFL. McLendon currently is a free agent, but he hopes to return to the Bucs to play for Todd Bowles this season. McLendon played 21 games for Tampa Bay [more]
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock.
"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," Kayvon Thibodeaux said at Oregon's pro day.
TAMPA — To triumph at the news conference, he first had to admit defeat. In that sense, Todd Bowles nailed it, with candor and conciseness. “I blew it,” the new Bucs coach said Thursday. Know this about 58-year-old Todd Robert Bowles: While different in myriad ways from immediate predecessor Bruce Arians, they share the blunt gene. It’s a trait generally appreciated by fans. That is why the ...
Within the Tampa media, there’s a distinct nothing to see here vibe when it comes to the possibility that Tom Brady had a hand in the resignation of coach Bruce Arians. (Indeed, some naively regard Brady’s presence at Thursday’s press conference that everything is both hunky and dory between Brady and Bruce.) Within the Boston media, [more]
Former Browns getting second and third chances around the league used to be rare. Much more common now:
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke about the Tyreek Hill trade for the first time, explaining his involvement and what he expects moving forward.
Retired wide receiver Julian Edelman had some fun at Patriots fans' expense Friday on social media...
The quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class have been heavily criticized, but two could end up hearing their names called very early.
Wrestlemania 38's Brock Lesnar once suplexed a Chiefs player for cheap-shotting Daunte Culpepper.
As of Friday, the Packers had seven free agents who remained unsigned, including Kevin King, Dennis Kelly and Whitney Mercilus.
The Rams made a big move by adding Bobby Wagner. Here are 6 takeaways from that signing.
We're a couple weeks into 2022 NFL free agency and salary cap space is at a premium. Here's how much space every team, including the Patriots, has left under the cap.
There's still a long list of Vikings free agents that remain unsigned.
While plenty of former Bears have found new homes during the early wave of free agency, there are still some who remain unsigned.
The 75-year-old coach wants to see change more than anything and called for a massive restructuring.
Pittsburgh continues to struggle with keeping up in the AFC.
Raiders made several moves at RB in the first couple days of free agency. Josh McDaniels explains why that was 'critical' need.
It’s one thing for those outside the organization to cite the dysfunction within the Washington Commanders. It’s quite another when someone pulls back the curtain on the dysfunction. Alex Smith was with Washington for three seasons, from 2018-20, when the team went 17-31 and made one postseason appearance. “It’s tough. I think you’ve got to [more]