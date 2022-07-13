Rachel Banham with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury
Rachel Banham (Minnesota Lynx) with a Deep 3 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/12/2022
Nia Coffey (Atlanta Dream) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 07/12/2022
"Now, how can she feel like America has her back?"
Lakers star LeBron James is airing his disappointment about the handling of Brittney Griner's case, criticizing U.S. efforts to bring her home.
Who are the highest-paid WNBA players? The top two highest earners play for the Seattle Storm. See the list led by Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart.
Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-74 on Tuesday. Seattle (16-8) has won three games in a row and five of its last six, putting it in a virtual tie with the Las Vegas Aces (15-7) for second in the WNBA standings. Magbegor also tallied eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Seattle, while Stephanie Talbot added 14 points, Jewell Loyd scored 13 and Tina Charles had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
It's been all eyes on Sue Bird since 2003 when the University of Connecticut alum was drafted by...
The WNBA is looking to expand in the next two or three years, and commissioner Cathy Engelbert had good news for Philly fans dreaming of their own team.
LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States' handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: "The Shop: Uninterrupted."
Kelsey Plum earned WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors and a puny trophy this year. Heres a look at previous winners, as well as reaction to the trophy itself.
We can’t talk about Brittney Griner without talking about the gender pay gap in sports.
"How could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" the NBA superstar said on "The Shop."
Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson previously played a role in securing the freedoms of hostages detained by North Korea, Iraq, and Hamas.
Sabally will be reunited with former UO coaches Mark Campbell and Xavi Lopez, both at Sacramento State.
"We definitely are interested in government-to-government contact here with Russia to try to secure the release of Brittney Griner," Kirby said.
"We are not whole without her," WNBA superstar and 2020 league MVP A'ja Wilson said of Griner after Sunday's All-Star Game in Chicago.
The team began the season intent on winning the WNBA title. With its star in a Russian prison, the plan has gone badly awry.
Superstars at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game smashed glass to reveal messages from fans worldwide about their favorite moments from the league.
Team Wilson may have defeated Team Stewart 134-112 in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, but the score was secondary to the event’s celebration of two eras. We got teary goodbyes to retiring legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, while the next generation showed out, letting us know the league is in really good hands.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has used her platform to advocate for LGBT+ rights and equal pay for female athletes. During […] The post Megan Rapinoe used her Medal of Freedom moment to honor Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 07/12/2022