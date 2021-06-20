Rachel Banham with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings
Rachel Banham (Minnesota Lynx) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 06/19/2021
Caesars Sportsbook has released its win totals for the upcoming college football season. Alabama and Clemson have the highest projected win totals, both at 11.5. What To Know: Clemson and Alabama have been College Football Playoff staples since its enactment in 2014. Led by coaches Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, both of these schools dominate their respective conferences, the ACC and SEC. Both teams lost their starting quarterbacks to the NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones, but have two five
It took only 97 seconds for the Korean featherweight to end Julian Erosa's night.
Trailblazer or sellout? Which is it? The binary thinkers among us demand an easy, simple answer, even though little in Moreno’s 89 years has been either. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner is the subject of an illuminating new documentary, detailing among other things the steady stream of racist, humiliating Hollywood employment she put up with on screen since the 1950s, while ...
Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to find support after being rejected by the $41,250 resistance area. It has reached a confluence of support levels.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The Suns and Clippers face off in the Western Conference finals. Who will advance to play for the NBA title? Our team makes its predictions.
Clippers players credit Tyronn Lue's demeanor with helping
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Sam Presti wins again.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the U.S. Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines South.
The Celtics reportedly dealt with some locker room dysfunction last season that appeared to play a role in Brad Stevens trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently praised QB1 (for now) Andy Dalton for taking the rookie under his wing. But one this Fields said raises eyebrows. “I think there was one day after OTAs, I was throwing extra after practice, and he stayed out there specifically just to see maybe what I was doing wrong and [more]
In a clip from the series “Covid and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed” making the rounds on social media Thursday, the former Utah Jazz guard brags about his supposed expertise on the coronavirus pandemic. Sometimes your hero’s crush your heart…..thank god this mofo meant nothing to me.
The UConn product is loved by his teammates.
Days after being fired as Pelicans head coach, Stan Van Gundy reacted on Twitter by defending his former players.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
He could miss the first couple games of the Western Conference Finals.
Terance Mann averaged just 7.0 points per game this season. He got pulled from the rotation earlier in the Clippers-Jazz series.
What will the Knicks do in the 2021 NBA Draft?